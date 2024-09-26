

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. is adding new AI features to its Ray-Ban Meta glasses to help users remember things like where they parked, translate speech in real time, and answer questions about things they are seeing.



One of the added featues is making it easier to have a conversation with Meta AI. 'Kick off your conversation with 'Hey Meta' to ask your initial question and then you can ask follow-up questions without saying 'Hey Meta' again. And you no longer need to say 'look and' to ask Meta AI questions about what you're looking at,' the technology giant said in a press release.



Meta is adding the ability for Ray-Ban Meta glasses to help users remember things. 'Next time you fly somewhere, you don't have to sweat forgetting where you parked at the airport - your glasses can remember your spot in long-term parking for you. And you can use your voice to set a reminder to text your mom in three hours when you land safely'.



Users can now ask Meta AI to record and send voice messages on WhatsApp and Messenger while staying present. This comes in especially handy when a person's hands are full or when unable to reach the phone easily to write out a text.



Meta is adding video to Meta AI, enabling continuous real-time help. If a traveler is exploring a new city, one can ask Meta AI to tag along, and then ask it about landmarks or get ideas for what to see next - creating walking tour hands-free. 'Or, if you're at the grocery store and trying to plan a meal, you can ask Meta AI to help you figure out what to make based on what you're seeing as you walk down the aisles, and if that sauce you're holding will pair well with that recipe it just suggested'.



Soon, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be able to translate speech in real time. 'When you're talking to someone speaking Spanish, French or Italian, you'll hear what they say in English through the glasses' open-ear speakers'. Meta said it is planning to add support for more languages in the future to make this feature even more useful.



Meta also announed that it is partnering with Be My Eyes, a free app that connects blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers so they can talk you through what's in front.



In addition, Meta is advancing its integrations with Spotify and Amazon Music, and adding new partnerships with Audible and iHeart.



