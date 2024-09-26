Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Hortimex Sp. z o.o. ('Hortimex'), a specialty chemicals distributor active in the food ingredients and nutraceuticals segments serving the Polish market.

The acquisition expands the group's footprint in Poland, complementing Azelis' lateral value chain in the Food Nutrition segment. Azelis is active in this market thanks to its Regional Competence Center for Meat and Meat Alternatives, based in Poznan, Poland, while Hortimex is a well-established distributor of food ingredients with a particular focus on non-meat applications, such as human nutrition, functional preparations, confectionery, and bakery. The acquisition represents a unique opportunity to serve local customers better and accelerate growth in Poland, thanks to an extensive product range, experienced sales and technical teams, and long-standing business relationships with principals.

Established in 1988 by the Kowalewski family and based in Konin, Hortimex has grown to be a leader in health ingredients and specialty products to food production companies in Poland. The company is supported by a team of 35 employees, including experienced sales and technical specialists, serving over 800 customers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, upon fulfilment of customary transaction conditions.

Mateusz Kowalewski, Chief Executive Officer at Hortimex, comments:

"After 36 years developing our family business, we are excited to join Azelis and open the door to new opportunities. We are fully aligned with Azelis' vision of 'innovation through formulation', and are excited to leverage our combined capabilities to accelerate our growth in the Polish food and nutraceuticals markets."

Malgorzata Makówka, Managing Director Azelis Poland Ukraine, adds:

"We are delighted to welcome Hortimex, a recognized company in the industry with a strong track record of excellence and customer satisfaction, to the Azelis team. Hortimex's portfolio and competencies perfectly complement Azelis' local footprint, creating a compelling proposition for both customers and principals in the food nutraceuticals market."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BEL®ESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

