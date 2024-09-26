Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024

26.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

For immediate release

26 September 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 31,753 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4747.36 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

20,177,215 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

6,403,048 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 20,177,215, which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


