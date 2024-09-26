Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 18:18 Uhr
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B4ZPCJ00

Issuer Name

BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.067232

0.023196

6.090428

42727414

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B4ZPCJ00

42564677

6.067232

Sub Total 8.A

42564677

6.067232%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

15/02/2027

Cash

132405

0.018873

Swap

03/04/2034

Cash

11437

0.001630

Swap

06/09/2034

Cash

9209

0.001313

Swap

13/09/2027

Cash

5193

0.000740

Swap

12/12/2024

Cash

4493

0.000640

Sub Total 8.B2

162737

0.023196%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

6.062067

0.023197

6.085263%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

6.062067

0.023197

6.085263%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs International

6.062067

0.023197

6.085263%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

GSAM Holdings LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

24-Sep-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London


