Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,440 Euro
-0,020
-1,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,93018:43
Dow Jones News
26.09.2024 18:31 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
26 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               26 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      275,000 
Highest price paid per share:         125.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          122.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.2832p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,577,448 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,577,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      124.2832p                    275,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7302               125.50      10:14:10          00071528820TRLO0      XLON 
11606               125.50      10:14:10          00071528821TRLO0      XLON 
6708               125.50      10:14:10          00071528822TRLO0      XLON 
3500               125.50      10:14:10          00071528825TRLO0      XLON 
2927               125.50      10:14:10          00071528826TRLO0      XLON 
3479               125.00      10:14:10          00071528823TRLO0      XLON 
3211               125.00      10:14:10          00071528824TRLO0      XLON 
536                125.00      10:14:10          00071528827TRLO0      XLON 
1700               125.00      10:14:11          00071528828TRLO0      XLON 
1521               125.00      10:14:15          00071528829TRLO0      XLON 
2623               125.00      10:52:23          00071529798TRLO0      XLON 
6941               125.00      10:52:23          00071529799TRLO0      XLON 
500                125.00      10:59:12          00071529958TRLO0      XLON 
704                125.00      10:59:12          00071529959TRLO0      XLON 
3590               125.00      10:59:12          00071529960TRLO0      XLON 
1161               125.00      12:00:00          00071531650TRLO0      XLON 
1093               125.00      12:00:00          00071531651TRLO0      XLON 
3301               125.00      12:01:00          00071531725TRLO0      XLON 
6083               125.00      14:41:50          00071538105TRLO0      XLON 
2584               125.00      14:41:50          00071538106TRLO0      XLON 
3144               125.00      14:41:50          00071538107TRLO0      XLON 
851                125.00      14:41:50          00071538108TRLO0      XLON 
2014               125.00      14:41:50          00071538109TRLO0      XLON 
2014               125.00      14:41:50          00071538110TRLO0      XLON 
1571               125.00      14:58:39          00071538855TRLO0      XLON 
1897               125.00      14:58:39          00071538856TRLO0      XLON 
1084               125.00      14:58:39          00071538857TRLO0      XLON 
316                125.00      14:58:39          00071538858TRLO0      XLON 
1319               125.00      14:58:39          00071538859TRLO0      XLON 
1538               125.00      15:10:38          00071539337TRLO0      XLON 
5067               125.00      15:10:38          00071539338TRLO0      XLON 
1033               125.00      15:10:38          00071539339TRLO0      XLON 
1192               125.00      15:10:38          00071539340TRLO0      XLON 
4921               125.00      15:10:38          00071539341TRLO0      XLON 
1774               124.50      11:19:47          00071530582TRLO0      XLON 
3301               124.50      11:19:47          00071530583TRLO0      XLON 
600                124.50      11:42:47          00071531109TRLO0      XLON 
260                124.50      11:42:47          00071531110TRLO0      XLON 
7653               124.50      13:01:36          00071533932TRLO0      XLON 
11114               124.50      13:01:36          00071533933TRLO0      XLON 
840                124.50      14:35:49          00071537831TRLO0      XLON 
1097               124.50      14:35:49          00071537832TRLO0      XLON 
1078               124.50      14:35:49          00071537833TRLO0      XLON 
700                124.50      14:36:59          00071537926TRLO0      XLON 
700                124.50      14:36:59          00071537927TRLO0      XLON 
700                124.50      14:36:59          00071537928TRLO0      XLON 
700                124.50      14:36:59          00071537929TRLO0      XLON 
1336               124.50      14:58:39          00071538854TRLO0      XLON 
6811               124.00      11:04:07          00071530150TRLO0      XLON 
7069               124.00      12:36:39          00071533123TRLO0      XLON 
6231               124.00      12:36:39          00071533124TRLO0      XLON 
3000               124.00      12:36:39          00071533125TRLO0      XLON 
3252               124.00      12:36:39          00071533126TRLO0      XLON 
12214               124.00      12:36:39          00071533127TRLO0      XLON 
3383               124.00      12:36:39          00071533128TRLO0      XLON 
2704               124.00      12:36:39          00071533129TRLO0      XLON 
671                124.00      12:36:39          00071533130TRLO0      XLON 
2704               124.00      12:36:39          00071533131TRLO0      XLON 
1125               124.00      12:36:39          00071533132TRLO0      XLON 
1155               124.00      12:36:40          00071533140TRLO0      XLON 
500                124.00      12:36:40          00071533141TRLO0      XLON 
520                124.00      12:37:02          00071533162TRLO0      XLON 
607                124.00      13:01:36          00071533934TRLO0      XLON 
2419               124.00      13:01:36          00071533935TRLO0      XLON 
607                124.00      13:01:36          00071533936TRLO0      XLON 
1                 124.00      13:04:19          00071534048TRLO0      XLON 
3240               124.00      13:16:35          00071534452TRLO0      XLON 
11898               124.00      13:16:35          00071534453TRLO0      XLON 
722                124.00      15:24:47          00071539866TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1228               124.00      15:24:47          00071539867TRLO0      XLON 
32                124.00      15:24:47          00071539868TRLO0      XLON 
1317               124.00      15:24:47          00071539869TRLO0      XLON 
7                 124.00      15:24:47          00071539870TRLO0      XLON 
1817               124.00      15:32:06          00071540073TRLO0      XLON 
1125               124.00      15:32:06          00071540074TRLO0      XLON 
1241               124.00      15:32:06          00071540075TRLO0      XLON 
1016               124.00      15:32:06          00071540076TRLO0      XLON 
3500               124.00      15:45:06          00071540611TRLO0      XLON 
1230               124.00      15:45:06          00071540612TRLO0      XLON 
177                124.00      15:45:06          00071540613TRLO0      XLON 
2663               124.00      15:45:06          00071540614TRLO0      XLON 
181                124.00      16:18:08          00071542547TRLO0      XLON 
1050               124.00      16:18:08          00071542548TRLO0      XLON 
74                124.00      16:18:08          00071542549TRLO0      XLON 
1002               124.00      16:18:08          00071542550TRLO0      XLON 
1700               124.00      16:18:08          00071542551TRLO0      XLON 
998                124.00      16:18:08          00071542552TRLO0      XLON 
2920               124.00      16:18:08          00071542553TRLO0      XLON 
9214               123.50      13:41:47          00071535338TRLO0      XLON 
852                123.50      14:03:47          00071535978TRLO0      XLON 
1914               123.50      14:03:47          00071535979TRLO0      XLON 
1079               123.50      14:03:47          00071535980TRLO0      XLON 
1037               123.50      14:03:47          00071535981TRLO0      XLON 
398                123.50      14:03:47          00071535982TRLO0      XLON 
191                123.50      16:16:08          00071542400TRLO0      XLON 
1308               123.50      16:16:08          00071542401TRLO0      XLON 
1126               123.50      16:16:08          00071542402TRLO0      XLON 
952                123.50      16:16:08          00071542403TRLO0      XLON 
1018               123.50      16:16:08          00071542404TRLO0      XLON 
584                123.50      16:16:08          00071542405TRLO0      XLON 
318                123.00      14:29:01          00071537201TRLO0      XLON 
500                123.00      15:57:07          00071541356TRLO0      XLON 
1271               123.00      15:57:07          00071541357TRLO0      XLON 
1266               123.00      15:57:07          00071541358TRLO0      XLON 
1140               123.00      15:57:07          00071541359TRLO0      XLON 
837                122.50      16:15:58          00071542395TRLO0      XLON 
3000               122.50      16:15:58          00071542396TRLO0      XLON 
22000               122.50      16:27:23          00071543099TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349413 
EQS News ID:  1996759 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996759&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.