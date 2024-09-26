Aviram Foundation: SUSANNE RUST OF THE L.A. TIMES RECEIVES INAUGURAL AVIRAM AWARD FOR CLIMATE JOURNALISM

$100,000 award from the Aviram Foundation, presented at the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting, recognizes excellence in climate reporting

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Susanne Rust of the Los Angeles Times received the inaugural Aviram Foundation Award for Climate Journalism. The award, presented for the first time in 2024, recognizes excellence in reporting on the climate crisis and solutions that advance a more resilient, sustainable future. The award was presented by Israeli entrepreneur and businessman Ziv Aviram and President Bill Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting in New York.

Susanne Rust is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times specializing in environmental issues. Her recent reporting has focused on the deep-sea mining of critical metals and the effects on ecosystems, efforts to phase out single-use plastics, and the proliferation and effects of microplastics. Her investigative work has taken her to the Marshall Islands, where she explored the intersection of a destructive nuclear legacy and climate change, on a nation and its people - as well as along the Pacific coast, from Baja to Alaska, where she investigated the ecosystem changes causing high numbers of migrating whales and other sea life to die.

Before reporting at the Los Angeles Times, she was the editor of Columbia University's Energy & Environmental Reporting Project, where she oversaw several reporting projects, including a series that examined ExxonMobil's understanding of climate science in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

"Susanne Rust's tireless investigative work embodies the critical role of journalism in driving climate action. Her dedication to uncovering environmental truths demonstrates why we're committed to amplifying these vital voices," said Ziv Aviram, Founder and President of the Aviram Foundation. "This award underscores our shared commitment with the Clinton Global Initiative to building a better world. By recognizing excellence in climate reporting, we affirm the media's crucial role in keeping climate change at the forefront of global conversation, inspiring action, and shaping a sustainable future for generations to come."

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized by The Aviram Foundation and family as they launch the new Aviram Award for Climate Journalism," said Susanne Rust. "I hope this serves as an inspiration to other climate reporters -- especially young and aspiring climate reporters -- that our work is valued and seen. That we can and do make a difference."

"Quality journalism can not only shine a light on our greatest challenges and the obstacles to progress, but lift up solutions that are making a difference and inspire people to take action," said President Clinton. "I'm so glad that Ziv Aviram is launching the inaugural Aviram Award for Climate Journalism here at CGI this year, and that he chose a stronger, relentless climate reporter in Susanne Rust for this year's prize."

The Aviram Foundation Award for Climate Journalism will be presented annually to a journalist who has done pioneering work shining a spotlight on climate solutions, efforts to advance sustainability and resilience, and new areas of environmental concern. The award includes a $100,000 stipend to support the journalist's continued efforts in the field.

Aviram Foundation founded in 2021 by the businessman and entrepreneur Ziv Aviram and his family. The foundation's work reflects the family's worldview and values - a combination of innovation, social involvement, connection to the land and nature of Israel, and providing opportunities to improve the daily reality of the citizens of Israel and the international community.

This year, the award was presented on stage at the CGI 2024 Annual Meeting. CGI 2024 is bringing together thousands of leaders from across government, business, philanthropy, and civil society to advance solutions to major global challenges. For more information, visit www.clintonglobal.org/2024

This major announcement follows last year's launch of EcoBridge at the CGI 2023 Annual Meeting. EcoBridge is an innovative global investment fund with a focus on technology and innovation, aimed at bridging the gap between today's climate challenges and the transformative technology companies that hold the promise of a more sustainable tomorrow.

In 2005, President Clinton launched CGI with the goal of harnessing the power of individuals, corporations, and governments to take action. For the first time at a conference of this kind, hundreds of leaders from various sectors came together to not only discuss pressing issues facing the world but also to develop Commitments to Action, which are new, specific, and measurable solutions. Nearly 20 years later, CGI has grown into a year-round program that drives collaboration and action. CGI has facilitated more than 4,100 Commitments to Action, mobilizing billions of dollars in resources and making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in over 180 countries.

