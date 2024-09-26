Altamonte Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Premier Equipment, a CNC machine dealer is proud to announce the Premier Equipment Veteran Scholarship, providing $1,000 for students in manufacturing, and engineering. This scholarship is specifically designed for the U.S. Veterans and Active Military members, supporting their academic goals and future careers in manufacturing. The scholarship helps train the next generation of the manufacturing industry.

Premier Equipment - CNC Machine Dealers

Candidates interested in applying must submit their DD-214 to verify Honorable Discharge. Applications for the scholarship are now open, and the Company encourages eligible individuals to apply to advance their careers in CNC technology and engineering.

The Premier Equipment Veteran Scholarship will be an annual scholarship targeted at college students who have served in the United States military. The $1,000 scholarship can be used for tuition, room and board, textbooks, or other educational expenses.

The application deadline is Feb 14th, 2025, and the recipient will be announced Feb 28th, 2025.

Thomas Khom, CEO of Premier Equipment, stated, "Veterans hold immense potential for the future of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Their hard work, dedication, discipline, and leadership qualities are invaluable assets in today's manufacturing landscape. At Premier Equipment, we are proud to offer opportunities to U.S. veterans, while also contributing to the growth and strength of the American manufacturing industry."

Since 1988, Premier Equipment has established itself as a trusted name in the machine tool industry, serving the U.S. with high-quality used CNC machines. The Company's expertise in machine tools ranges from brands like Haas and Mazak to machine types like CNC lathes, vertical mills, boring mills, and even fabrication equipment. Premier Equipment is committed to more than just buying and selling; the Company provide solutions designed to drive customers' manufacturing success.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply, visit the website at https://premierequipment.com/veteran-scholarship/

About Premier Equipment

Premier Equipment is the largest seller of used CNC machines. Used CNC for sale are added on the hour. The Company is the #1 used CNC stocking dealer in the U.S. Premier Equipment's sales team possesses a collective 120+ years of extensive knowledge and experience with Mazak used CNC machines, as well as other brands including Mori Seiki, Okuma, Haas, Daewoo, Matsuura, Kitamura and many other used CNC brands.

