

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in JAMA Network Open revealed that a significant number of Americans, approximately one in three, are affected by either absolute or functional iron deficiencies.



Absolute iron deficiency mainly impacts women, children, vegetarians, and vegans, stemming from a severe shortage or complete absence of iron reserves. On the other hand, functional iron deficiency affects both men and women and occurs when the body struggles to utilize its iron stores effectively.



The study analyzed data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES), which offers a comprehensive look at the dietary and lifestyle habits of adult Americans and is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The focus was on individuals whose iron levels and other key health markers were assessed through blood tests.



The findings indicated that women aged 18 to 50 were most susceptible to iron deficiency, with 34% experiencing absolute deficiency and 19% functional deficiency, largely due to menstruation.



However, as women aged, the risk of iron deficiency decreased. For those aged 50 to 65, the likelihood dropped to 10% for absolute deficiency and 20% for functional deficiency, while women over 65 reported similar rates of 10% and 18%, respectively.



In contrast, the rates among men were significantly lower, with only 3% of men under 50 facing absolute deficiency and 13% experiencing functional deficiency.



Overall, the study highlighted that functional iron deficiency was more prevalent than absolute deficiency, except in women under 50. Additionally, individuals with anemia, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, or those who are pregnant were more likely to have absolute iron deficiency.



The study also pointed out that overweight or obese individuals were at a higher risk for functional iron deficiency, which is concerning given that many adults in the U.S. fall outside the healthy weight range.



The researchers concluded that both types of iron deficiency significantly affect many adults in the U.S., particularly among those who do not typically undergo screenings for the condition.



They emphasized that iron deficiencies might be a widespread, often overlooked public health issue, and suggested that as many as 70% of iron deficiency cases in children and during pregnancy might go undetected, since screening often focuses only on high-risk groups. Therefore, the scientists called for more research to better understand the underlying risk factors for iron deficiency.



