New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - MenuSifu, a leading North American SaaS provider, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with DoorDash. Through this enhanced collaboration, the MenuSifu Central third-party delivery management platform now seamlessly integrates with DoorDash, providing restaurants with a more efficient solution for managing orders and deliveries.





MenuSifu all-in-one solution.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10884/224713_menusifu_07_03_23_location_2_look_5_578_1.jpg

Since 2022, MenuSifu has partnered with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. MenuSifu and DoorDash have been dedicated to providing restaurants with efficient operational solutions. With MenuSifu's special pricing, restaurants can now offer a cost-effective delivery solution to their customers.

In the past two years, MenuSifu and DoorDash have empowered thousands of restaurants by integrating DoorDash's advanced logistics technology with MenuSifu's online ordering system. This partnership has streamlined the order-to-delivery process, allowing restaurants to handle high volumes more efficiently, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. These achievements underscore MenuSifu's dedication to delivering efficient, reliable service and demonstrate how its partnership is driving the digital transformation of the restaurant industry.

This year, MenuSifu has made a major leap with the launch of MenuSifu Central, an advanced platform that directly connects with DoorDash and integrates with over 50 additional third-party delivery services. With just one MenuSifu POS system, restaurants can manage all their delivery orders in one centralized location, simplifying operations and significantly boosting overall efficiency.

"We're really excited to partner with DoorDash to take restaurant operations to the next level," said Li Yu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of MenuSifu. "With the restaurant industry more competitive than ever, there's a huge demand for fast and efficient solutions. By working together, we're able to deliver smarter solutions that benefit our clients and elevate the overall dining experience."

MenuSifu and DoorDash are collaborating to introduce special initiatives tailored for restaurant owners to enhance their operations. These efforts will provide restaurants with valuable resources, exclusive promotions, and dedicated support to streamline their workflows and boost profitability. By combining the strengths of both platforms, MenuSifu and DoorDash aim to empower restaurants to better manage orders, optimize costs, and elevate the overall dining experience.

About MenuSifu

MenuSifu is a top North American SaaS provider, offering advanced technology solutions for restaurants, including POS systems, payment processing, online ordering, and marketing services. Its platforms help restaurants streamline operations, boost efficiency, and make data-driven decisions, making MenuSifu the preferred POS for Asian restaurants across North America. Learn more at menusifu.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224713

SOURCE: MenuSifu