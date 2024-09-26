

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms (META) has rolled out a new voice feature in Meta AI on Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram DM, upping its game to become the most-used AI assistant in the world by the end of this year.



Users can choose different AI voices, including those of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.



Also, the users can share photos in their chats with Meta AI to know more details about the images. They could also ask the virtual assistant to edit images in the chat.



'Need help editing your photos? Now you can send an image in a chat with Meta AI and tell Meta AI what you want added, removed or changed in the photo - from changing your outfit to replacing the background with a rainbow,' the tech giant explained in a blog post.



The tech giant further said that they are working on a Meta AI translation tool to help content creators. The tool would automatically simulate the speaker's voice in another language and sync their lips to match with the audio.



'We're starting with small tests on Instagram and Facebook, translating some creators' videos from Latin America and the US in English and Spanish, and we plan to expand this to more creators and languages,' Meta said.



Moreover, the technology company's business AIs can now answer customer queries, discuss products, and finalize a purchase, helping businesses to enhance customer experience and boost sales.



