Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has carried out "Bed and ISA" transactions, having transferred 105,000 Common Shares respectively from his share dealing account into his ISA account.

The beneficial holding of Mr Coates remains unchanged following this transaction. Mr Coates retains a beneficial interest in 1,800,838 Common Shares representing approximately 0.27% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adrian Coates 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Common Shares of no par value



Identification Code

CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Sale of Common Shares from share dealing account c) Price(s) and volume(s)













Price(s) Volume(s)







18.50 pence 105,000













d) Aggregated information









- Aggregated volume

Price(s) Volume(s)



- Price

18.50 pence 105,000













e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Adrian Coates 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer , emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thor Explorations Ltd b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Common Shares of no par value



Identification Code

CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Purchase of Common Shares into ISA account c) Price(s) and volume(s)













Price(s) Volume(s)







18.53 pence 105,000













d) Aggregated information









- Aggregated volume

Price(s) Volume(s)



- Price

18.53 pence 105,000













e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

