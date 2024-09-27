Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innophys Co., Ltd.: Innophys Launches Sales of "Muscle Suit (R)" Powered Exoskeletons in Romania

- Expanding across EU Nations, Continuing Sales Promotion in Europe -

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Innophys"), a venture originating from Tokyo University of Science, located in Hachioji City, Tokyo, has commenced the sales of "Muscle Suit Every" and "Muscle Suit Soft-Power" exoskeleton devices in Romania, starting from September 1, 2024.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI1fl_g5tHd50n.jpg

Innophys has launched the Muscle Suit (R) series in Romania as part of its efforts to expand in the EU market. Demand for exoskeletons that ease workers' physical burden is rising in Romania due to labor shortages. By partnering with SC BUNZL ROMANIA SRL, a local distributor specializing in industrial safety products, Innophys will target sectors such as manufacturing. Romania is seen as a key market in Eastern Europe, and through this expansion, Innophys aims to extend its reach across the region, now operating in 20 countries and territories.

The current overseas Muscle Suit (R) distributors are located in the following countries/regions (as January 31, 2024):
- Asia: China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Thailand
- EU: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- Latin America: Mexico

The overseas exoskeleton market is transitioning from the introductory phase to a growth phase, with a particularly high level of demand anticipated in EU countries, driven by growing awareness of worker protection. Innophys will continue to accelerate its business expansion in EU nations in the future.

Official global websites of Muscle Suit (R):
Muscle Suit Every: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/
Muscle Suit Soft-Power: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/soft_power/
Information on oversea distributors: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/distributors-and-retailers/

About Muscle Suit Every

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI2fl_bpEW6wyh.jpg

The Muscle Suit Every is an exoskeleton designed to reduce the strain on the lower back during tasks such as maintaining a half-crouched posture or lifting heavy objects. With a maximum assisting force of 25.5kgf, it weighs only 3.8kg, making it lightweight. Operating without electricity, it utilizes pneumatic artificial muscles to provide assistance, making it suitable for various work environments, including manufacturing, agriculture, caregiving, logistics, and construction.

As of April 2024, the Muscle Suit (R) series has surpassed a cumulative shipment of 30,000 units worldwide. It holds a world record* of the highest global shipment volume for exoskeleton-type assistive suits using artificial muscles (*according to Innophys' research).

About Muscle Suit Soft-Power

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI3fl_QUMp8d7l.jpg

By incorporating the assistive technology of artificial muscles developed in the Muscle Suit (R) series into the back of the supporter, it achieves top-tier assistance in the supporter category.

Additionally, with a small contact area on the body, it makes its user feel less warm, allowing for comfortable wear even in summer. The support can be easily toggled on and off using the shoulder buckle, making it suitable for driving while wearing. The fatigue is minimal even when worn continuously all day long.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innophys-launches-sales-of-muscle-suit-r-powered-exoskeletons-in-romania-302260741.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.