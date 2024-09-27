Innophys Co., Ltd.: Innophys Launches Sales of "Muscle Suit (R)" Powered Exoskeletons in Romania

- Expanding across EU Nations, Continuing Sales Promotion in Europe -

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Innophys"), a venture originating from Tokyo University of Science, located in Hachioji City, Tokyo, has commenced the sales of "Muscle Suit Every" and "Muscle Suit Soft-Power" exoskeleton devices in Romania, starting from September 1, 2024.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI1fl_g5tHd50n.jpg

Innophys has launched the Muscle Suit (R) series in Romania as part of its efforts to expand in the EU market. Demand for exoskeletons that ease workers' physical burden is rising in Romania due to labor shortages. By partnering with SC BUNZL ROMANIA SRL, a local distributor specializing in industrial safety products, Innophys will target sectors such as manufacturing. Romania is seen as a key market in Eastern Europe, and through this expansion, Innophys aims to extend its reach across the region, now operating in 20 countries and territories.

The current overseas Muscle Suit (R) distributors are located in the following countries/regions (as January 31, 2024):

- Asia: China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Thailand

- EU: France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

- Latin America: Mexico

The overseas exoskeleton market is transitioning from the introductory phase to a growth phase, with a particularly high level of demand anticipated in EU countries, driven by growing awareness of worker protection. Innophys will continue to accelerate its business expansion in EU nations in the future.

Official global websites of Muscle Suit (R):

Muscle Suit Every: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

Muscle Suit Soft-Power: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/soft_power/

Information on oversea distributors: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/distributors-and-retailers/

About Muscle Suit Every

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI2fl_bpEW6wyh.jpg

The Muscle Suit Every is an exoskeleton designed to reduce the strain on the lower back during tasks such as maintaining a half-crouched posture or lifting heavy objects. With a maximum assisting force of 25.5kgf, it weighs only 3.8kg, making it lightweight. Operating without electricity, it utilizes pneumatic artificial muscles to provide assistance, making it suitable for various work environments, including manufacturing, agriculture, caregiving, logistics, and construction.

As of April 2024, the Muscle Suit (R) series has surpassed a cumulative shipment of 30,000 units worldwide. It holds a world record* of the highest global shipment volume for exoskeleton-type assistive suits using artificial muscles (*according to Innophys' research).

About Muscle Suit Soft-Power

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202409246907/_prw_PI3fl_QUMp8d7l.jpg

By incorporating the assistive technology of artificial muscles developed in the Muscle Suit (R) series into the back of the supporter, it achieves top-tier assistance in the supporter category.

Additionally, with a small contact area on the body, it makes its user feel less warm, allowing for comfortable wear even in summer. The support can be easily toggled on and off using the shoulder buckle, making it suitable for driving while wearing. The fatigue is minimal even when worn continuously all day long.

