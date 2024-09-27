Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director Share Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024

LSE:PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Director Share Awards

The Company announces the grant of performance-based share awards under the Company's 2021 Performance Share Plan ("2021 PSP") over ordinary shares in the Company.

The awards made are as follows, with full vesting of the maximum award requiring performance conditions to be met in full:

Director

Position

FY 2025 PSP award1,2,3,4,5,6

Richard Duffy

Chief Executive

2,654,558

Notes:

1. The 30-day VWAP to 23 September 2024 for the 2021 PSP awards is 27.1 pence per share.

2. All awards under the 2021 PSP are granted as conditional awards over ordinary shares in Petra of 0.05 pence each.

3. The FY2025 award under the 2021 PSP is subject to performance conditions based on (i) 30% linked to absolute total shareholder return (with reference to 30-day VWAP at date of final award); (ii) 55% linked to cashflow generation and resultant net debt profile measured over the three years FY2025 to FY2027; and (iii) 15% linked to ESG and sustainability.

4. Further details regarding the share awards are set out within the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

5. No consideration was payable for the grant of the awards.

6. The grant of these awards does not affect Petra's Total Voting Rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Richard Duffy

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Petra Diamonds Limited

b.

LEI

213800X4QZIAVSA12860

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value

BMG702782084

b.

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance based share awards

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2,654,558

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

2,654,558

Nil

e.

Date of the transaction

25 September 2024

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

FURTHER INFORMATION

Petra Diamonds, London +44 (0)784 192 0021

Patrick Pittawayinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Kelsey Traynor

ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). The Koffiefontein mine is currently on care and maintenance in preparation for a possible sale following the execution of a definitive sales agreement as announced on 8 April 2024.

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.



