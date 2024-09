UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), informs that an unreasonable length of the court proceedings regarding opening of restructuring case for the Company resulted in Company's insolvency and unviability. Taking into account the dynamics of Company's activity and financial data according to the updated information, it was decided to take actions seeking to open a bankruptcy case for the Company. CEO Žana Kel