Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
Stuttgart
27.09.24
08:11 Uhr
7,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0608,14009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah: Publication relating to transparency notifications

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), September 27, 2024, 8.00am CET / 2.00am ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On September 24, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons indicating that BlackRock Advisors, LLC went below the 3% threshold on September 20, 2024. As of such date, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) held 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,043,221 shares and 73,200 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on September 20, 2024 (34,373,015).

The notification dated September 23, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for thenotification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: September 20, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 34,373,015
  • Notifieddetails:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.00 0.00%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC1,071,5611,016,861 2.96%
BlackRock Fund Advisors4646 0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited1,0801,080 0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC25,24225,234 0.07%
Subtotal1,097,9291,043,221 3.03%
TOTAL1,043,22103.03%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors, LLCSecurities Lent 72,3000.21%physical
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsSecurities Lent 9000.00%physical
TOTAL 73,2000.21%

TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
1,116,4213.25%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC

  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Advisors, LLC going below 3%.

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 09 26 PR Transparency notifications 2024 09 (BlackRock) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a57095bd-256e-42c2-8c66-da72ecda62cc)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.