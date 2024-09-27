Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), September 27, 2024, 08:05 am CET / 2:05 am ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

Share capital: EUR 5,907,711.21

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,389,015 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,389,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,040,231 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 643,394 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Contact:

Nyxoah

Loic Moreau, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com

