Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
Stuttgart
27.09.24
08:11 Uhr
7,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), September 27, 2024, 08:05 am CET / 2:05 am ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 5,907,711.21
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,389,015 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,389,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,040,231 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 643,394 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 09 26 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d415ff6-6bcf-4497-9ca1-fa81fd711a6f)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
