

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Germany and economic sentiment survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.45 am ET, France's flash inflation, consumer spending and producer prices figures are due. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 1.6 percent in September from 1.8 percent in August. Economists forecast consumer spending to fall 0.1 percent on month in August, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in July.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised GDP and flash consumer prices figures. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 1.9 percent in September from 2.3 percent in August.



At 3.55 am ET, unemployment data is due from Germany. The number of unemployed people is forecast to increase 13,000 in September after rising 2,000 in August.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is seen at 96.5 in September, down from 96.6 in August.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results.



