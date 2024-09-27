

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 163.50 against the euro and nearly a 2-month low of 195.96 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.83 and 202.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to more than 3-week lows of 146.49 and 172.53 from Thursday's closing quotes of 144.80 and 171.10, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 100.72, more than a 2-month low of 92.29 and more than a 3-week low of 108.56 from yesterday's closing quotes of 99.84, 91.61 and 107.54, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 170.00 against the euro, 202.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback, 176.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the aussie, 96.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



