Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
27.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 September 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 September 2024 it purchased a total of 95,148 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,148     25,000 
                            EUR1.9480 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6220 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9300     GBP1.6120 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9417     GBP1.6178

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 631,111,164 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
648       1.9300        XDUB     12:33:33      00029252194TRDU1 
2,057      1.9320        XDUB     12:45:29      00029252368TRDU1 
732       1.9400        XDUB     13:01:28      00029252557TRDU1 
1,515      1.9400        XDUB     13:01:28      00029252556TRDU1 
634       1.9400        XDUB     13:01:28      00029252555TRDU1 
2,087      1.9400        XDUB     13:01:28      00029252554TRDU1 
1,700      1.9400        XDUB     13:01:28      00029252553TRDU1 
4,274      1.9400        XDUB     13:30:11      00029252850TRDU1 
3,729      1.9460        XDUB     14:20:58      00029253444TRDU1 
3,950      1.9460        XDUB     14:20:58      00029253443TRDU1 
1,397      1.9460        XDUB     14:20:58      00029253442TRDU1 
2,447      1.9460        XDUB     14:20:58      00029253445TRDU1 
1,410      1.9480        XDUB     14:40:15      00029253932TRDU1 
3,095      1.9480        XDUB     14:40:15      00029253931TRDU1 
306       1.9460        XDUB     14:52:24      00029254230TRDU1 
876       1.9460        XDUB     14:52:24      00029254229TRDU1 
1,028      1.9460        XDUB     14:52:24      00029254228TRDU1 
1,397      1.9440        XDUB     15:04:01      00029254516TRDU1 
1,947      1.9440        XDUB     15:04:01      00029254515TRDU1 
2,599      1.9440        XDUB     15:04:01      00029254514TRDU1 
2,011      1.9440        XDUB     15:04:01      00029254513TRDU1 
2,032      1.9440        XDUB     15:04:01      00029254512TRDU1 
1,920      1.9440        XDUB     15:24:08      00029255079TRDU1 
1,923      1.9440        XDUB     15:24:08      00029255078TRDU1 
1,993      1.9440        XDUB     15:24:08      00029255077TRDU1 
1,920      1.9440        XDUB     15:24:08      00029255076TRDU1 
11        1.9380        XDUB     15:29:19      00029255187TRDU1 
1,902      1.9400        XDUB     15:31:12      00029255205TRDU1 
300       1.9400        XDUB     15:31:12      00029255204TRDU1 
2,095      1.9360        XDUB     15:41:01      00029255393TRDU1 
2,161      1.9360        XDUB     15:41:01      00029255392TRDU1 
2,178      1.9340        XDUB     15:48:27      00029255645TRDU1 
1,320      1.9400        XDUB     16:03:10      00029256141TRDU1 
716       1.9400        XDUB     16:03:10      00029256140TRDU1 
2,291      1.9380        XDUB     16:05:48      00029256235TRDU1 
3,932      1.9380        XDUB     16:05:48      00029256234TRDU1 
179       1.9380        XDUB     16:11:35      00029256470TRDU1 
1,990      1.9380        XDUB     16:11:35      00029256471TRDU1 
1,446      1.9380        XDUB     16:25:34      00029256890TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,000      1.6180        XLON     13:29:07      00029252830TRDU1 
4,397      1.6180        XLON     13:30:05      00029252848TRDU1 
4,430      1.6220        XLON     14:21:01      00029253458TRDU1 
1,582      1.6220        XLON     14:40:29      00029253934TRDU1 
525       1.6220        XLON     14:40:29      00029253935TRDU1 
4,139      1.6180        XLON     15:24:08      00029255074TRDU1 
817       1.6160        XLON     15:24:38      00029255091TRDU1 
1,251      1.6160        XLON     15:24:38      00029255092TRDU1 
2,161      1.6120        XLON     15:48:13      00029255629TRDU1 
3,054      1.6140        XLON     16:25:34      00029256888TRDU1 
644       1.6140        XLON     16:25:34      00029256889TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349415 
EQS News ID:  1996767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996767&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
