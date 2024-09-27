Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
 
 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 
 
The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results 
have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
Chairman's Statement 
 
Unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024. 
H1 2024 Revenues were disappointing and whilst we succeeded in cutting costs substantially, the Company still 
registered a loss for the period, albeit a substantially reduced loss compared to H1 2023. 
As I have previously stated, I believe in the future of id4 but the Company is too small to sustain the costs of a 
public company. We have, therefore, explored a number of potential acquisitions, some in unrelated industries, in order 
to scale the business; upon closer inspection, none have yet fulfilled our acquisition criteria. 
With regard to the future of id4, we are redoubling our efforts to increase revenues and are implementing an amended 
sales strategy to target intermediaries, such as resellers, consultants, system integrators and other service providers 
with broader and better client access, as well as continuing with our direct client sales efforts, which I am now 
directly supporting. 
Current sales pipeline is positive, and we are working hard to close some pending contracts, which have the potential 
for a material positive impact on H2 2024/H1 2025 results. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
26 September 2024 
 
 
Financial Review 
During the period under review Book Value per share decreased by 5.0% from 2.60p as at 31 December 2023 to GBP2.47p per 
share at 30 June 2024, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP26k on 
listed securities and a decision by the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees which had been accrued from 2021 
through H1 2024. 
The Group Operating Loss for the period was reduced by 92% from GBP(288)k in H1 2023 to GBP(22)k in 1H 2024. 
The Group Loss Before Tax for the period was also reduced by 69% from GBP(352)k in 1H 2023 to GBP(108)k in H1 2024. 
Total Income declined 11.2% from GBP82k in 1H 2023 to GBP72k in H1 2024. The decline in Software services' income was 
partially offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. 
Total Administrative Expenses declined 76% from GBP363k in 1H 2023 to GBP85k in H1 2024, due to the waiving of the 
Chairman's consultancy fees in the current period (GBP0.2m impact) and, in the comparative period, GBP49k severance pay. 
GBP35k of other savings were identified in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative 
Expenses categories, including IT (accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and Insurance. 
Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP106k in H1 2023 to GBP78k in H1 2024 helping to 
preserve cash, alongside stable Software Services Cost of Sales and stable Personnel costs (excluding impact of the 
consultancy fees waiver). 
 
Responsibility Statement 
 
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
a)  the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial 
Reporting' 
b)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
c)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
Cautionary statement 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
26 September 2024 
 
 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income 
For the six months ended 30 June 2024 
                                     6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                                     Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
                                     GBP     GBP     GBP 
                                   Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Software services income                         46,265   79,563   136,119 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value              7,597    -      - 
Investment interest income                        18,504   1,995    11,351 
Currency losses                              -      (48)    (29,444) 
Total Income                               72,366   81,510   118,026 
Software services expenses                        (5,865)   (5,869)   (12,983) 
Financial holdings expenses                        (3,113)   (1,402)   (2,643) 
Total Cost of Sales                            (8,978)   (7,271)   (15,626) 
Gross profit                               63,388   74,239   102,400 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs            (85,467)  (313,199)  (622,654) 
Exceptional administration costs                     -      (49,441)  (228,378) 
Total administrative expenses                       (85,467)  (362,640)  (851,032) 
Operating loss before depreciation                    (22,079)  (288,401)  (748,632) 
Depreciation and Amortisation                    5  (83,196)  (63,392)  (137,609) 
Operating loss                              (105,275)  (351,793)  (886,241) 
Net financial income/(expense)                      (2,873)   (35)    (114) 
Share of profits of associated entities                  -      -      12,349 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                       (108,148)  (351,828)  (874,006) 
Taxation                                 (1,676)   (220)    (23,139) 
Profit/(loss) for the period                       (109,824)  (352,048)  (897,145) 
 
 
Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) 
Basic and Diluted                             (0.07)   (0.22)   (0.57) 
Basic and Diluted                          4  (0.07)   (0.22)   (0.57)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                             Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
                             GBP     GBP     GBP 
                             Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
 
Loss for the financial year                (109,824)  (352,048)  (897,145) 
Other comprehensive income: 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (93,399)  (12,426)  93,814 
Total comprehensive income                (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent             (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331) 
Total Comprehensive income                (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024 

As at    As at    As at 
                           Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
 
                           GBP     GBP     GBP 
                         Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                     5  1,462,774  1,462,774  1,462,774 
Intangible assets                5  1,349,703  1,505,970  1,439,025 
Property, plant and equipment          5  10,472   9,881    11,237 
Investment in associated entities           16,890   4,541    16,890 
Total non-current assets               2,839,839  2,983,166  2,929,926 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables              92,632   348,356   376,106 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6  48,313   -      - 
Cash and cash equivalents               1,146,741  1,869,952  1,591,047 
Total current assets                 1,287,686  2,218,308  1,967,153 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables               250,155   701,589   816,486 
Total current liabilities               250,155   701,589   816,486

© 2024 Dow Jones News
