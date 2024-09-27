Anzeige
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2-

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
 
 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 
 
The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results 
have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
Chairman's Statement 
 
Unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024. 
H1 2024 Revenues were disappointing and whilst we succeeded in cutting costs substantially, the Company still 
registered a loss for the period, albeit a substantially reduced loss compared to H1 2023. 
As I have previously stated, I believe in the future of id4 but the Company is too small to sustain the costs of a 
public company. We have, therefore, explored a number of potential acquisitions, some in unrelated industries, in order 
to scale the business; upon closer inspection, none have yet fulfilled our acquisition criteria. 
With regard to the future of id4, we are redoubling our efforts to increase revenues and are implementing an amended 
sales strategy to target intermediaries, such as resellers, consultants, system integrators and other service providers 
with broader and better client access, as well as continuing with our direct client sales efforts, which I am now 
directly supporting. 
Current sales pipeline is positive, and we are working hard to close some pending contracts, which have the potential 
for a material positive impact on H2 2024/H1 2025 results. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
26 September 2024 
 
 
Financial Review 
During the period under review Book Value per share decreased by 5.0% from 2.60p as at 31 December 2023 to GBP2.47p per 
share at 30 June 2024, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP26k on 
listed securities and a decision by the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees which had been accrued from 2021 
through H1 2024. 
The Group Operating Loss for the period was reduced by 92% from GBP(288)k in H1 2023 to GBP(22)k in 1H 2024. 
The Group Loss Before Tax for the period was also reduced by 69% from GBP(352)k in 1H 2023 to GBP(108)k in H1 2024. 
Total Income declined 11.2% from GBP82k in 1H 2023 to GBP72k in H1 2024. The decline in Software services' income was 
partially offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. 
Total Administrative Expenses declined 76% from GBP363k in 1H 2023 to GBP85k in H1 2024, due to the waiving of the 
Chairman's consultancy fees in the current period (GBP0.2m impact) and, in the comparative period, GBP49k severance pay. 
GBP35k of other savings were identified in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative 
Expenses categories, including IT (accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and Insurance. 
Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP106k in H1 2023 to GBP78k in H1 2024 helping to 
preserve cash, alongside stable Software Services Cost of Sales and stable Personnel costs (excluding impact of the 
consultancy fees waiver). 
 
Responsibility Statement 
 
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
a)  the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial 
Reporting' 
b)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
c)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
Cautionary statement 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
26 September 2024 
 
 
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income 
For the six months ended 30 June 2024 
                                     6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                                     Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
                                     GBP     GBP     GBP 
                                   Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Software services income                         46,265   79,563   136,119 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value              7,597    -      - 
Investment interest income                        18,504   1,995    11,351 
Currency losses                              -      (48)    (29,444) 
Total Income                               72,366   81,510   118,026 
Software services expenses                        (5,865)   (5,869)   (12,983) 
Financial holdings expenses                        (3,113)   (1,402)   (2,643) 
Total Cost of Sales                            (8,978)   (7,271)   (15,626) 
Gross profit                               63,388   74,239   102,400 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs            (85,467)  (313,199)  (622,654) 
Exceptional administration costs                     -      (49,441)  (228,378) 
Total administrative expenses                       (85,467)  (362,640)  (851,032) 
Operating loss before depreciation                    (22,079)  (288,401)  (748,632) 
Depreciation and Amortisation                    5  (83,196)  (63,392)  (137,609) 
Operating loss                              (105,275)  (351,793)  (886,241) 
Net financial income/(expense)                      (2,873)   (35)    (114) 
Share of profits of associated entities                  -      -      12,349 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                       (108,148)  (351,828)  (874,006) 
Taxation                                 (1,676)   (220)    (23,139) 
Profit/(loss) for the period                       (109,824)  (352,048)  (897,145) 
 
 
Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) 
Basic and Diluted                             (0.07)   (0.22)   (0.57) 
Basic and Diluted                          4  (0.07)   (0.22)   (0.57)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                             Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
                             GBP     GBP     GBP 
                             Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
 
Loss for the financial year                (109,824)  (352,048)  (897,145) 
Other comprehensive income: 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (93,399)  (12,426)  93,814 
Total comprehensive income                (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent             (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331) 
Total Comprehensive income                (203,223)  (364,474)  (803,331)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024 

As at    As at    As at 
                           Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
 
                           GBP     GBP     GBP 
                         Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                     5  1,462,774  1,462,774  1,462,774 
Intangible assets                5  1,349,703  1,505,970  1,439,025 
Property, plant and equipment          5  10,472   9,881    11,237 
Investment in associated entities           16,890   4,541    16,890 
Total non-current assets               2,839,839  2,983,166  2,929,926 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables              92,632   348,356   376,106 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6  48,313   -      - 
Cash and cash equivalents               1,146,741  1,869,952  1,591,047 
Total current assets                 1,287,686  2,218,308  1,967,153 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables               250,155   701,589   816,486 
Total current liabilities               250,155   701,589   816,486

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2- 

Net current assets                  1,037,531  1,516,719  1,150,667 
 
 
Net assets                      3,877,370  4,499,885  4,080,593 
 
Shareholders' Equity 
Share capital                  7  117,750   117,750   117,750 
Share premium                     5,773,031  5,773,031  5,773,031 
Preference shares                   246,096   246,096   246,096 
Other Reserves                    70,070   70,070   70,070 
Foreign exchange reserve               300,696   268,290   394,095 
Retained earnings                   (2,630,273) (1,975,352) (2,520,449) 
Total shareholders' equity              3,877,370  4,499,885  4,080,593 
 
Total equity                     3,877,370  4,499,885  4,080,593

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board 26 September 2024.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

6 Months  6 Months  Year 
                                            to     to     ended 
                                            Jun 2024  Jun 2023  Dec 2023 
                                            GBP    GBP    GBP 
                                        Notes  Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit/(Loss) for the period before financing                      (105,275) (351,793) (886,241) 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables                   283,474  25,162   9,900 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables                     (566,331) 62,018   164,426 
Finance costs                                      (18,504)  (1,947)  (11,351) 
Share of profits of associated entities                         -     -     - 
Net exchange differences                                84,860   3,104   9,754 
(Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held at fair value through    (31,958)  -     - 
profit or loss 
Fair value movement on portfolio investments                      24,361   -     - 
Depreciation and amortisation                          5    83,196   63,392   137,609 
Cash generated by operations                              (246,177) (200,064) (575,903) 
Taxation                                        (1,676)  (220)   (23,139) 
Net cash flow from operating activities                         (247,853) (200,284) (599,042) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings                        (40,716)  -     - 
Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets                      5    (77,969)  (105,802) (104,574) 
Net cash flow in investing activities                          (118,685) (105,802) (104,574) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Interest paid                                      (2,873)  (35)    (114) 
Interest received                                    18,504   1,995   11,351 
Net cash flow from financing activities                         15,631   1,960   11,237 
 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                        (350,907) (304,126) (692,379) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period                  1,591,047 2,189,610 2,189,610 
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes                        (93,399)  (15,532)  93,816 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period                   1,146,741 1,869,952 1,591,047

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

Share  Share   Preference Other  Foreign    Retained  Total 
                                      Exchange          Shareholders 
                   Capital Premium  Shares   Reserves Reserves    Earnings  Equity 
                   GBP    GBP     GBP     GBP    GBP       GBP      GBP 
 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2022    117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  300,281    (1,623,304) 4,883,924 
Foreign Exchange on translation    -    -     -     -    (19,565)    -      (19,565) 
Total comprehensive income for the  -    -     -     -    (12,426)    (352,048)  (364,474) 
period 
Balance as at 30 June 2023      117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  268,290    (1,975,352) 4,499,885 
Foreign Exchange on translation    -    -     -     -    113,379    -      113,379 
Total comprehensive income for the  -    -     -     -    12,426     (545,097)  (532,671) 
period 
Balance as at 31 December 2023    117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  394,095    (2,520,449) 4,080,593 
Foreign Exchange on translation    -    -     -     -    (93,399)    -      (93,399) 
Total comprehensive income for the  -    -     -     -    -       (109,824)  (109,824) 
period 
Balance as at 30 June 2024      117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  300,696    (2,630,273) 3,877,370

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Notes to the Condensed Financial Information 1 General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares. 2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value. 2.1 Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2023 financial statements was not qualified. 2.2 Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
