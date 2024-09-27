Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2024 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement Unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024. H1 2024 Revenues were disappointing and whilst we succeeded in cutting costs substantially, the Company still registered a loss for the period, albeit a substantially reduced loss compared to H1 2023. As I have previously stated, I believe in the future of id4 but the Company is too small to sustain the costs of a public company. We have, therefore, explored a number of potential acquisitions, some in unrelated industries, in order to scale the business; upon closer inspection, none have yet fulfilled our acquisition criteria. With regard to the future of id4, we are redoubling our efforts to increase revenues and are implementing an amended sales strategy to target intermediaries, such as resellers, consultants, system integrators and other service providers with broader and better client access, as well as continuing with our direct client sales efforts, which I am now directly supporting. Current sales pipeline is positive, and we are working hard to close some pending contracts, which have the potential for a material positive impact on H2 2024/H1 2025 results. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2024 Financial Review During the period under review Book Value per share decreased by 5.0% from 2.60p as at 31 December 2023 to GBP2.47p per share at 30 June 2024, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP26k on listed securities and a decision by the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees which had been accrued from 2021 through H1 2024. The Group Operating Loss for the period was reduced by 92% from GBP(288)k in H1 2023 to GBP(22)k in 1H 2024. The Group Loss Before Tax for the period was also reduced by 69% from GBP(352)k in 1H 2023 to GBP(108)k in H1 2024. Total Income declined 11.2% from GBP82k in 1H 2023 to GBP72k in H1 2024. The decline in Software services' income was partially offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. Total Administrative Expenses declined 76% from GBP363k in 1H 2023 to GBP85k in H1 2024, due to the waiving of the Chairman's consultancy fees in the current period (GBP0.2m impact) and, in the comparative period, GBP49k severance pay. GBP35k of other savings were identified in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative Expenses categories, including IT (accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and Insurance. Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP106k in H1 2023 to GBP78k in H1 2024 helping to preserve cash, alongside stable Software Services Cost of Sales and stable Personnel costs (excluding impact of the consultancy fees waiver). Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2024 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income For the six months ended 30 June 2024 6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Software services income 46,265 79,563 136,119 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 7,597 - - Investment interest income 18,504 1,995 11,351 Currency losses - (48) (29,444) Total Income 72,366 81,510 118,026 Software services expenses (5,865) (5,869) (12,983) Financial holdings expenses (3,113) (1,402) (2,643) Total Cost of Sales (8,978) (7,271) (15,626) Gross profit 63,388 74,239 102,400 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (85,467) (313,199) (622,654) Exceptional administration costs - (49,441) (228,378) Total administrative expenses (85,467) (362,640) (851,032) Operating loss before depreciation (22,079) (288,401) (748,632) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (83,196) (63,392) (137,609) Operating loss (105,275) (351,793) (886,241) Net financial income/(expense) (2,873) (35) (114) Share of profits of associated entities - - 12,349 Profit/(loss) before taxation (108,148) (351,828) (874,006) Taxation (1,676) (220) (23,139) Profit/(loss) for the period (109,824) (352,048) (897,145) Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.07) (0.22) (0.57) Basic and Diluted 4 (0.07) (0.22) (0.57)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the financial year (109,824) (352,048) (897,145) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (93,399) (12,426) 93,814 Total comprehensive income (203,223) (364,474) (803,331) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (203,223) (364,474) (803,331) Total Comprehensive income (203,223) (364,474) (803,331)

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

As at As at As at Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 5 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 5 1,349,703 1,505,970 1,439,025 Property, plant and equipment 5 10,472 9,881 11,237 Investment in associated entities 16,890 4,541 16,890 Total non-current assets 2,839,839 2,983,166 2,929,926 Current assets Trade and other receivables 92,632 348,356 376,106 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 48,313 - - Cash and cash equivalents 1,146,741 1,869,952 1,591,047 Total current assets 1,287,686 2,218,308 1,967,153 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 250,155 701,589 816,486 Total current liabilities 250,155 701,589 816,486

Net current assets 1,037,531 1,516,719 1,150,667 Net assets 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 7 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,773,031 5,773,031 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 70,070 70,070 70,070 Foreign exchange reserve 300,696 268,290 394,095 Retained earnings (2,630,273) (1,975,352) (2,520,449) Total shareholders' equity 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593 Total equity 3,877,370 4,499,885 4,080,593

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board 26 September 2024.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

6 Months 6 Months Year to to ended Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Dec 2023 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period before financing (105,275) (351,793) (886,241) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 283,474 25,162 9,900 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (566,331) 62,018 164,426 Finance costs (18,504) (1,947) (11,351) Share of profits of associated entities - - - Net exchange differences 84,860 3,104 9,754 (Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held at fair value through (31,958) - - profit or loss Fair value movement on portfolio investments 24,361 - - Depreciation and amortisation 5 83,196 63,392 137,609 Cash generated by operations (246,177) (200,064) (575,903) Taxation (1,676) (220) (23,139) Net cash flow from operating activities (247,853) (200,284) (599,042) Cash flows from investing activities Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings (40,716) - - Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets 5 (77,969) (105,802) (104,574) Net cash flow in investing activities (118,685) (105,802) (104,574) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (2,873) (35) (114) Interest received 18,504 1,995 11,351 Net cash flow from financing activities 15,631 1,960 11,237 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (350,907) (304,126) (692,379) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 1,591,047 2,189,610 2,189,610 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes (93,399) (15,532) 93,816 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,146,741 1,869,952 1,591,047

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

Share Share Preference Other Foreign Retained Total Exchange Shareholders Capital Premium Shares Reserves Reserves Earnings Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance as at 31 December 2022 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,281 (1,623,304) 4,883,924 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (19,565) - (19,565) Total comprehensive income for the - - - - (12,426) (352,048) (364,474) period Balance as at 30 June 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 268,290 (1,975,352) 4,499,885 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - 113,379 - 113,379 Total comprehensive income for the - - - - 12,426 (545,097) (532,671) period Balance as at 31 December 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 394,095 (2,520,449) 4,080,593 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (93,399) - (93,399) Total comprehensive income for the - - - - - (109,824) (109,824) period Balance as at 30 June 2024 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,696 (2,630,273) 3,877,370

The notes on pages 12 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Notes to the Condensed Financial Information 1 General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares. 2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value. 2.1 Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2024 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2023 financial statements was not qualified. 2.2 Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

