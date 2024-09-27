Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2

Anzeige
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
26.09.24
15:29 Uhr
0,296 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.09.2024 08:31 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 
27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 
 
The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results 
have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 
GROUP RESULTS 1H 2024 versus 1H 2023, unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) 
 
.       Profit /(loss) after tax for the year                GBP0.24m vs (GBP0.53)m 
.       Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted)*1           GBP0.03 vs (GBP0.07) 
.       Book value per share*2                       GBP1.19 vs GBP1.20 
.       Investment Holdings *3                       GBP8.8m vs GBP7.7m 
.       Cash                                GBP1.4m vs GBP0.6m 
 
       *1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 7,945,838 (2023: 7,945,838) 
       *2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2024 of 7,945,838 (2023: 7,945,838) 
       *3 including all holdings excl. cash

Chairman's Statement

2024 Observations

-- The US Federal Reserve cut the Fed Funds Rate by 0.5% to 5.0% from 5.5%

-- First US Rate cut for 4 years

-- Dow Jones and S&P hit new highs

-- NASDAQ leads 2024 performance +20% YTD.

-- Through 7 September 2023, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite (CCMP) has risen 20%; Notable Mega Caps AAPL+18.87%, NVDA +138.02%, TSLA -1.84% GOOGL +16.07%, META +57.96% EBAY +44.93%, MSFT +16.66%.

-- NVDA's performance alone accounts for 20% of S&P 500 's YTD performance of +19.8%.

-- Buffett Index at an all-time high; Total US Market Value recently @ 200% of US GDP. Next stop infinity!

-- On Aug 30, 2021, the Buffett Index stood at 199.5%, shortly before falling over 30%.

-- A reversion to the Mean from current levels would indicate a possible (porbable) decline of between 30 to50% - assuming no overshoot!

-- US Household Debt at the end of Q2 2024 stood at a record USD17.8 trillion. (Source, New York Fed Aug 6,2024); +505bn from Q2 2023.

-- Over the last year, approximately 9.1% of US credit card balances and 8.0% of US auto loan balancestransitioned into delinquency. (Source, as above).

-- US Federal Debt USD35.4 trillion, 123.44% of GDP.

Holdings -

Restitution -

-- As at the time of writing I have so far covered GBP2,086,00 for the losses incurred by the Company due tothe collapse of Tappit, due wholly, in my opinion, to the incompetence of the Company's Board. I will continue tocontribute funds up to a total of GBP3m.

NWT - https://newmarksecurity.com/

-- Newmark Security recently published Full Year 2024 (Yr end 30 April) results, which confirmed our view onrecovery with Revenues up +10% and EBITDA up +50%. NWT shares have also performed well since the beginning of theyear and have increased 26.67% YTD.

ALNA - https://www.alina-holdings.com/

-- ALNA posted improved results for H1 2024 which can be found on the Company's website, as above.

AMOI - https://anemoi-international.com/

-- Please refer to Anemoi website

SUN - https://www.sigroupplc.com/

-- Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN LN)

is a leading UK-based designer, manufacturer, and exporter of innovative high quality medical products primarily for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery.

THAL has recently taken a 15.8% stake in SUN. In the early 90's I was the first Wall Street banker to visit Conmed (CNMD US), at the time it had a market cap. of USD30m, today its mkt cap. is USD2.3bn. The Medical Device Market (including Laparoscopy) is dominated by Medtronic plc USD31.6bn revenues, Abbott Labs USD31.3bn revenues, Dasher Corp USD29.6bn, John & Johnson USD27.4bn, as well as Siemens, Fresenius Medline, Becton Dickinson, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Philips NV, Cardinal Health, Baxter Intl., Boston Scientific all with annual revenues in excess of USD10bn.

SUN's H1 2024 results are due 30 September, and whilst our expectations are muted, we believe that the Company has exceptional leadership in place for such a small company and can and should, in due course, return to profitability.

ALSAF - https://safegrp.com/

-- Safe Group is a leader of ready-to-use solutions for the treatment of Spinal Diseases.

THAL has recently acquired a 10% stake in SAFE.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett is quoted as saying, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Now is not the time to be greedy but fearful. Berkshire Hathaway has a record amount of cash USD300bn and continues to sell holdings. The US market is experiencing peak earnings and multiples whilst Federal and Consumer debt are both at all-time highs.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2024

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim FinancialReporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of theCompany and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R; b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R(indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertaintiesfor the remaining six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R(disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2024

Financial Review

Total income from operations for the period to 30 June 2024 was GBP0.3m (1H23: GBP0.2m). Income benefited from a GBP0.2m unrealised gain on Thalassa's holding in NWT.

Cost of Sales was GBP5k (1H23: GBP15k) comprising development costs (net of capitalised costs) at ARL and direct financial holdings expenses, resulting in a Gross Profit of GBP0.3m (1H23: gross profit GBP0.2m).

Administration expenses were negative GBP0.1m, i.e. a slight income (1H23: GBP0.4m expense). This was positively impacted by the decision of the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees carried forward from 2022 and 2023. We should like to point out that, as in past periods, Mr Soukup's 2024 fees have been accrued, but not yet paid. Depreciation costs were GBP0.01m (1H23: GBP0.16m). This reduction was due to the surrender of the Swiss office lease by the Company's subsidiary Alfalfa.

Operating Profit improved to GBP0.3m (1H23 Loss: GBP0.4m).

Other income benefited from a GBP17k net gain on book value on the surrender of the afore mentioned lease. Until surrender, some of this property had been sublet, which covered total lease expenditure.

Profit before tax was GBP0.2m (1H23 loss: GBP0.5m).

Net assets at 30 June 2024 amounted to GBP9.5m (1H23: GBP9.6m).

Net cash (being cash balances less any financial borrowings) was GBP1.4m as at 30 June 2024 (1H23: GBP0.6m).

Current and Non-current lease liabilities became nil on the surrender of the Villa Kramerstein lease.

The reduction in other receivables and other payables was driven by the formal offsetting of most of a receivables balance from an entire payables balance to a single counterparty, ID4 AG / Apeiron AG. The payable was from Alfalfa in relation to an assets purchase from id4 AG prior to the acquisition by the Company; and the receivable is in relation to a balance owed to the Company from the former Apeiron AG.

Net cash outflow from operating activities amounted to GBP0.15m compared to GBP0.10m in 1H23.

Net cash outflow from investing activities amounted to GBP0.02m, compared to 1H23 inflow of GBP0.39m.

Net cash inflow from financing activities amounted to GBP1.45m (1H23: outflow GBP0.14m). This was driven by the Tappit restitution agreement. The Chairman contributed GBP1.5m in the 6 month period to 30 June 2024. A further GBP0.6m was contributed by the Chairman in August 2024.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

Six months Six months Year 
                                    ended   ended   ended 
                                    30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 
                                    Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                                  Note GBP    GBP    GBP 
Income                                 102,599  118,673  252,129 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value             198,600  118,426  282,809 
Investment dividend income                       4,153   770    770 
Currency gains/(losses)                         440    -     48 
Total Income                              305,792  237,869  535,756 
Financial holdings expenses                       (4,987)  (7,958)  (15,199)

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2- 

Other cost of sales                           (312)   (7,096)  (12,926) 
Total Cost of sales                           (5,299)  (15,054)  (28,125) 
Gross Profit                              300,493  222,815  507,631 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs           102,674  (429,067) (900,853) 
Operating profit/(loss) before depreciation               403,167  (206,252) (393,222) 
Depreciation and Amortisation                   4&5 (92,676)  (164,488) (256,425) 
Operating profit/(loss)                         310,491  (370,740) (649,647) 
Net financial income/(expense)                     (3,414)  (11,454)  (23,888) 
Other gains/(losses)                          16,675   -     17,734 
Share of losses of associated entities                 (82,642)  (143,962) (307,940) 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                      241,110  (526,156) (963,741) 
Taxation                                (435)   (528)   72,036 
Profit/(loss) for the year                       240,675  (526,684) (891,705) 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent                    240,675  (526,684) (891,705) 
Non-controlling interest                        -     -     - 
                                    240,675  (526,684) (891,705) 
 
Earnings per share - GBP (using weighted average number of shares) 
Basic and Diluted                         3  0.03    (0.07)   (0.11)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

Six months Six months Year 
                             ended   ended   ended 
 
                             30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 
                             Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                             GBP    GBP    GBP 
 
Profit/(loss) for the financial year           240,675  (526,684) (891,705) 
Other comprehensive income: 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations 15,851   (83,113)  (200,015) 
Total comprehensive income                256,526  (609,797) (1,091,720) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent             256,526  (609,797) (1,091,720) 
Non-Controlling interest                 -     -     - 
Total Comprehensive income                256,526  (609,797) (1,091,720)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024 

As at    As at    As at 
                           30 Jun 24  30 Jun 23  31 Dec 23 
 
                         Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets                        GBP     GBP     GBP 
Non-current assets 
Intangible assets                4  1,810,615  1,514,815  1,697,313 
Property, plant and equipment          5  30,369   1,838,423  1,729,924 
Loans                      7  3,305,798  4,776,479  4,785,629 
Investments in associated entities        8  1,946,174  2,199,253  2,019,367 
Total non-current assets               7,092,956  10,328,970 10,232,233 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables              311,219   714,821   788,782 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6  1,352,143  726,371   1,159,250 
Cash and cash equivalents               1,445,949  614,365   143,295 
Total current assets                 3,109,311  2,055,557  2,091,327 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables               739,362   1,221,922  1,539,749 
Lease liabilities                9  -      159,783   173,325 
Total current liabilities               739,362   1,381,705  1,713,074 
 
Net current assets                  2,369,949  673,852   378,253 
 
Non-current liabilities 
Lease liabilities.                9  -      1,404,237  1,404,107 
Total non-current liabilities             -      1,404,237  1,404,107 
 
Net assets                      9,462,905  9,598,585  9,206,379 
 
Shareholders' Equity 
Share capital                  11  128,977   128,977   128,977 
Share premium                     21,717,786 21,717,786 21,717,786 
Treasury shares                    (8,558,935) (8,558,935) (8,558,935) 
Other reserves                    (1,696,321) (1,696,320) (1,696,321) 
Foreign exchange reserve               4,246,691  4,258,024  4,230,840 
Retained earnings                   (6,375,293) (6,250,947) (6,615,968) 
Total shareholders' equity              9,462,905  9,598,585  9,206,379 
 
Total equity                     9,462,905  9,598,585  9,206,379

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board on 26 September 2024.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2024 

As at   As at   As at 
 
                               30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 
                               Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                            Notes GBP    GBP    GBP 
 
 
Profit/(Loss) before financing from:             310,491  (370,740) (649,647) 
Adjustments for: 
Net finance costs                       (24,879) (94,190) (279,715) 
Other income                         -     -     17,734 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables      477,563  50,481  (23,480) 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables        (800,387) 11,112  328,938 
(Gain)/loss on disposal of portfolio investments       18    60,404  - 
Net exchange differences                   (3,108)  141,680  (65,125) 
Depreciation/Amortisation                4&5  92,676  164,488  256,425 
Fair value movement on portfolio investments         (198,843) (62,226) - 
Cash generated by operations                 (146,469) (98,991) (414,870) 
Taxation                           (435)   (528)   72,036 
Net cash flow from operating activities            (146,904) (99,519) (342,834) 
 
Sale/(purchase) of property, plant and equipment       100,724  (2,320)  (2,320) 
Sale/(purchase) of intangible assets          4   (117,484) (184,244) (385,983) 
Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio investments      6   (4,495)  648,613  (177,912) 
Investments in associated entities              -     (68,642) - 
Investment in subsidiaries                  -     -     29,217 
Net cash flow in investing activities             (21,255) 393,407  (536,998) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Interest Income                        619    7,731   13,437 
Interest Expense                       (1,948)  (1,522)  - 
Loans collected                        1,511,575 -     - 
Repayment of borrowings                 9   (55,284) (145,128) (173,982) 
Net cash flow from financing activities            1,454,962 (138,919) (160,545) 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents           1,286,803 154,969  (1,040,377) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year      143,295  629,215  1,383,687 
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15,851  (169,819) (200,015) 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year       1,445,949 614,365  143,295

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

