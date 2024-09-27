Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results -2

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2024 Interim Results 27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2024 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. The unaudited interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.thalassaholdingsltd.com Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 GROUP RESULTS 1H 2024 versus 1H 2023, unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) . Profit /(loss) after tax for the year GBP0.24m vs (GBP0.53)m . Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted)*1 GBP0.03 vs (GBP0.07) . Book value per share*2 GBP1.19 vs GBP1.20 . Investment Holdings *3 GBP8.8m vs GBP7.7m . Cash GBP1.4m vs GBP0.6m *1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 7,945,838 (2023: 7,945,838) *2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2024 of 7,945,838 (2023: 7,945,838) *3 including all holdings excl. cash

Chairman's Statement

2024 Observations

-- The US Federal Reserve cut the Fed Funds Rate by 0.5% to 5.0% from 5.5%

-- First US Rate cut for 4 years

-- Dow Jones and S&P hit new highs

-- NASDAQ leads 2024 performance +20% YTD.

-- Through 7 September 2023, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite (CCMP) has risen 20%; Notable Mega Caps AAPL+18.87%, NVDA +138.02%, TSLA -1.84% GOOGL +16.07%, META +57.96% EBAY +44.93%, MSFT +16.66%.

-- NVDA's performance alone accounts for 20% of S&P 500 's YTD performance of +19.8%.

-- Buffett Index at an all-time high; Total US Market Value recently @ 200% of US GDP. Next stop infinity!

-- On Aug 30, 2021, the Buffett Index stood at 199.5%, shortly before falling over 30%.

-- A reversion to the Mean from current levels would indicate a possible (porbable) decline of between 30 to50% - assuming no overshoot!

-- US Household Debt at the end of Q2 2024 stood at a record USD17.8 trillion. (Source, New York Fed Aug 6,2024); +505bn from Q2 2023.

-- Over the last year, approximately 9.1% of US credit card balances and 8.0% of US auto loan balancestransitioned into delinquency. (Source, as above).

-- US Federal Debt USD35.4 trillion, 123.44% of GDP.

Holdings -

Restitution -

-- As at the time of writing I have so far covered GBP2,086,00 for the losses incurred by the Company due tothe collapse of Tappit, due wholly, in my opinion, to the incompetence of the Company's Board. I will continue tocontribute funds up to a total of GBP3m.

NWT - https://newmarksecurity.com/

-- Newmark Security recently published Full Year 2024 (Yr end 30 April) results, which confirmed our view onrecovery with Revenues up +10% and EBITDA up +50%. NWT shares have also performed well since the beginning of theyear and have increased 26.67% YTD.

ALNA - https://www.alina-holdings.com/

-- ALNA posted improved results for H1 2024 which can be found on the Company's website, as above.

AMOI - https://anemoi-international.com/

-- Please refer to Anemoi website

SUN - https://www.sigroupplc.com/

-- Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN LN)

is a leading UK-based designer, manufacturer, and exporter of innovative high quality medical products primarily for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery.

THAL has recently taken a 15.8% stake in SUN. In the early 90's I was the first Wall Street banker to visit Conmed (CNMD US), at the time it had a market cap. of USD30m, today its mkt cap. is USD2.3bn. The Medical Device Market (including Laparoscopy) is dominated by Medtronic plc USD31.6bn revenues, Abbott Labs USD31.3bn revenues, Dasher Corp USD29.6bn, John & Johnson USD27.4bn, as well as Siemens, Fresenius Medline, Becton Dickinson, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Philips NV, Cardinal Health, Baxter Intl., Boston Scientific all with annual revenues in excess of USD10bn.

SUN's H1 2024 results are due 30 September, and whilst our expectations are muted, we believe that the Company has exceptional leadership in place for such a small company and can and should, in due course, return to profitability.

ALSAF - https://safegrp.com/

-- Safe Group is a leader of ready-to-use solutions for the treatment of Spinal Diseases.

THAL has recently acquired a 10% stake in SAFE.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett is quoted as saying, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Now is not the time to be greedy but fearful. Berkshire Hathaway has a record amount of cash USD300bn and continues to sell holdings. The US market is experiencing peak earnings and multiples whilst Federal and Consumer debt are both at all-time highs.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2024

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim FinancialReporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of theCompany and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R; b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R(indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertaintiesfor the remaining six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R(disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2024

Financial Review

Total income from operations for the period to 30 June 2024 was GBP0.3m (1H23: GBP0.2m). Income benefited from a GBP0.2m unrealised gain on Thalassa's holding in NWT.

Cost of Sales was GBP5k (1H23: GBP15k) comprising development costs (net of capitalised costs) at ARL and direct financial holdings expenses, resulting in a Gross Profit of GBP0.3m (1H23: gross profit GBP0.2m).

Administration expenses were negative GBP0.1m, i.e. a slight income (1H23: GBP0.4m expense). This was positively impacted by the decision of the Chairman to waive all of his consultancy fees carried forward from 2022 and 2023. We should like to point out that, as in past periods, Mr Soukup's 2024 fees have been accrued, but not yet paid. Depreciation costs were GBP0.01m (1H23: GBP0.16m). This reduction was due to the surrender of the Swiss office lease by the Company's subsidiary Alfalfa.

Operating Profit improved to GBP0.3m (1H23 Loss: GBP0.4m).

Other income benefited from a GBP17k net gain on book value on the surrender of the afore mentioned lease. Until surrender, some of this property had been sublet, which covered total lease expenditure.

Profit before tax was GBP0.2m (1H23 loss: GBP0.5m).

Net assets at 30 June 2024 amounted to GBP9.5m (1H23: GBP9.6m).

Net cash (being cash balances less any financial borrowings) was GBP1.4m as at 30 June 2024 (1H23: GBP0.6m).

Current and Non-current lease liabilities became nil on the surrender of the Villa Kramerstein lease.

The reduction in other receivables and other payables was driven by the formal offsetting of most of a receivables balance from an entire payables balance to a single counterparty, ID4 AG / Apeiron AG. The payable was from Alfalfa in relation to an assets purchase from id4 AG prior to the acquisition by the Company; and the receivable is in relation to a balance owed to the Company from the former Apeiron AG.

Net cash outflow from operating activities amounted to GBP0.15m compared to GBP0.10m in 1H23.

Net cash outflow from investing activities amounted to GBP0.02m, compared to 1H23 inflow of GBP0.39m.

Net cash inflow from financing activities amounted to GBP1.45m (1H23: outflow GBP0.14m). This was driven by the Tappit restitution agreement. The Chairman contributed GBP1.5m in the 6 month period to 30 June 2024. A further GBP0.6m was contributed by the Chairman in August 2024.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note GBP GBP GBP Income 102,599 118,673 252,129 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 198,600 118,426 282,809 Investment dividend income 4,153 770 770 Currency gains/(losses) 440 - 48 Total Income 305,792 237,869 535,756 Financial holdings expenses (4,987) (7,958) (15,199)

The notes on pages 13 to 18 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Profit/(loss) for the financial year 240,675 (526,684) (891,705) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations 15,851 (83,113) (200,015) Total comprehensive income 256,526 (609,797) (1,091,720) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent 256,526 (609,797) (1,091,720) Non-Controlling interest - - - Total Comprehensive income 256,526 (609,797) (1,091,720)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

As at As at As at 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets GBP GBP GBP Non-current assets Intangible assets 4 1,810,615 1,514,815 1,697,313 Property, plant and equipment 5 30,369 1,838,423 1,729,924 Loans 7 3,305,798 4,776,479 4,785,629 Investments in associated entities 8 1,946,174 2,199,253 2,019,367 Total non-current assets 7,092,956 10,328,970 10,232,233 Current assets Trade and other receivables 311,219 714,821 788,782 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 1,352,143 726,371 1,159,250 Cash and cash equivalents 1,445,949 614,365 143,295 Total current assets 3,109,311 2,055,557 2,091,327 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 739,362 1,221,922 1,539,749 Lease liabilities 9 - 159,783 173,325 Total current liabilities 739,362 1,381,705 1,713,074 Net current assets 2,369,949 673,852 378,253 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities. 9 - 1,404,237 1,404,107 Total non-current liabilities - 1,404,237 1,404,107 Net assets 9,462,905 9,598,585 9,206,379 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 11 128,977 128,977 128,977 Share premium 21,717,786 21,717,786 21,717,786 Treasury shares (8,558,935) (8,558,935) (8,558,935) Other reserves (1,696,321) (1,696,320) (1,696,321) Foreign exchange reserve 4,246,691 4,258,024 4,230,840 Retained earnings (6,375,293) (6,250,947) (6,615,968) Total shareholders' equity 9,462,905 9,598,585 9,206,379 Total equity 9,462,905 9,598,585 9,206,379

These financial statements were approved by the board on 26 September 2024.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2024

As at As at As at 30 Jun 24 30 Jun 23 31 Dec 23 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP GBP GBP Profit/(Loss) before financing from: 310,491 (370,740) (649,647) Adjustments for: Net finance costs (24,879) (94,190) (279,715) Other income - - 17,734 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 477,563 50,481 (23,480) (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (800,387) 11,112 328,938 (Gain)/loss on disposal of portfolio investments 18 60,404 - Net exchange differences (3,108) 141,680 (65,125) Depreciation/Amortisation 4&5 92,676 164,488 256,425 Fair value movement on portfolio investments (198,843) (62,226) - Cash generated by operations (146,469) (98,991) (414,870) Taxation (435) (528) 72,036 Net cash flow from operating activities (146,904) (99,519) (342,834) Sale/(purchase) of property, plant and equipment 100,724 (2,320) (2,320) Sale/(purchase) of intangible assets 4 (117,484) (184,244) (385,983) Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio investments 6 (4,495) 648,613 (177,912) Investments in associated entities - (68,642) - Investment in subsidiaries - - 29,217 Net cash flow in investing activities (21,255) 393,407 (536,998) Cash flows from financing activities Interest Income 619 7,731 13,437 Interest Expense (1,948) (1,522) - Loans collected 1,511,575 - - Repayment of borrowings 9 (55,284) (145,128) (173,982) Net cash flow from financing activities 1,454,962 (138,919) (160,545) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,286,803 154,969 (1,040,377) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year 143,295 629,215 1,383,687 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15,851 (169,819) (200,015) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,445,949 614,365 143,295

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

