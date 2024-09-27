REMINDER: AS BluOr Bank bonds public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process From September 9th, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS BluOr Bank bonds public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is September 27th, 2024, 15:30 EEST. Up to 10 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The price of one security is fixed at EUR 1000 or 100% of the nominal amount of the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 1000 (1 bond). The interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000804060. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000804060): BORABOND2 The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: September 9th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; September 10th - September 26th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; September 27th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: October 2nd, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS BluOr Bank bonds subscription process through Exchange trading system. All information about the bond issue and subscription process can be found here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b75b4fada377ec53ac0daa824163e91f7&lang=e n&src=listed Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1248411