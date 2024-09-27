S&P Dow Jones Indices: The Ensign Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Curbline Properties & TransMedics Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P MidCap 400:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent The Ensign Group Inc. (NASD: ENSG) will replace Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN) in the S&P MidCap 400 and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASD: TMDX) will replace The Ensign Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 1. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASD: CHK) is acquiring Southwestern Energy in a deal expected to be completed October 1.





Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE: CURB) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1, replacing Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASD: CCRN), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is spinning off Curbline Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on October 1. Cross Country Healthcare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector October 1, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition The Ensign Group ENSG Health Care October 1, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Southwestern Energy SWN Energy October 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Curbline Properties CURB Real Estate October 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition TransMedics Group. TMDX Health Care October 1, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion The Ensign Group ENSG Health Care October 2, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cross Country Healthcare CCRN Health Care

