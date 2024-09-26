SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it received notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating the Company's continued non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, pursuant to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously reported, on March 27, 2024, the Company received a letter (the "Bid Price Deficiency Notice") from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, because the closing bid price for its common stock has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, it no longer complies with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"), and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Additionally, the Notice states that since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Qs for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and that these matters individually serve as separate and additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company intends to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which will automatically stay the suspension of trading in the Company's securities for a period of 15 days from the date of the request. The Company also intends to seek an extended stay pending the hearing, although no assurance can be provided that such an extension would be granted.

The Company is working to evidence compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and intends to submit a plan to that effect to the Panel as part of the hearing process; however, there can be no assurance the Panel will grant any request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the applicable listing criteria within the period of time that may be granted by the Panel.

The Notices have no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock and the common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MNTS."

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

