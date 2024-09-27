

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic in September, as they were more positive about expected business activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -1.7 in September from -1.9 in August. Nonetheless, the latest score is still below the long-term average of -1.3.



Producers were again more positive about expected production in the coming three months, the survey said. Meanwhile, they were more negative about their order position.



The survey revealed that confidence increased most among manufacturers in the electrical and machinery industry.



