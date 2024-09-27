DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.9062 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68547864 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 349608 EQS News ID: 1997247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 27, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)