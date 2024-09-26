Clover Health Investments, Corp.: Clover Health Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operating Officer for Medicare Advantage Operations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) ("Clover Health" or "Clover"), a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced the appointment of Joseph Brand as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Mr. Brand will oversee core MA operations and drive performance improvements, with a focus on improving healthcare delivery in New Jersey by leveraging operational efficiencies and technological innovation.

Mr. Brand brings nearly 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, having held prominent positions in healthcare operations and technology. Most recently, he served as COO at Jefferson Health Plans, where he spearheaded the creation of a Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) offering, Prior to that, Mr. Brand held senior roles at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, where he played a key role in transforming healthcare delivery and supporting New Jersey physicians. His extensive knowledge of the New Jersey market reinforces Clover Health's commitment to enhancing the quality of care in the state and investing in local healthcare infrastructure.

"As a proud lifelong New Jerseyan, I'm truly impressed by Clover's unwavering dedication to our state," said Brand. "By championing independent physicians, Clover strengthens the core of our local communities, and their affordable plans provide seniors with vital access to high-quality healthcare. After years of insight into the healthcare system, I firmly believe Clover has transformed New Jersey into one of the leading states for Medicare beneficiaries."

Throughout his career, Mr. Brand has demonstrated a proven track record of success in driving large-scale operational transformations, optimizing costs, and implementing innovative solutions to improve business performance. During his tenure at Jefferson Health Plans, he was instrumental in building scalable processes to support Medicare Advantage and Medicaid programs and integrating advanced technology such as AI and automation into day-to-day operations. At Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, Mr. Brand led enterprise-wide technology initiatives, including the transformation of critical systems, and helped steer the organization toward digital innovation and enhanced customer experiences.

In his new role at Clover Health, Mr. Brand will be responsible for managing Clover's Medicare Advantage operations with a focus on optimizing operational processes to enhance performance and drive the company's value-based care initiatives through advanced technology and data-driven solutions.

"Joe's appointment underscores Clover's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and supporting local healthcare providers," said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage, Clover Health. "His vast experience in driving efficiency and utilizing cutting-edge solutions will be instrumental in elevating our Medicare Advantage operations and ensuring outstanding service for our members and the physicians we partner with across New Jersey."

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

