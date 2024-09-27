Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
VINCI wins the BR-040 highway concession in Brazil between Belo Horizonte and Cristalina

Nanterre, 27 September 2024

VINCI wins the BR-040 highway concession in Brazil
between Belo Horizonte and Cristalina

  • A 30-year tolled highway concession
  • A dynamic corridor of nearly 600 km located on the strategic axis between Belo Horizonte and Brasilia
  • An ambitious works program

Following a call for tenders launched by Brazil's National Road Transport Agency (ANTT), VINCI Highways, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, won a 30-year concession to operate and modernise a 594 km section of the BR-040 highway.

This tolled highway connects Belo Horizonte, capital of the state of Minas Gerais, to Cristalina, a city located in the south of the state of Goiás. It thus serves the federal capital Brasilia.

VINCI Highways will take over operations in the first quarter of 2025, after a transition phase in collaboration with ANTT.

The Belo Horizonte-Cristalina highway is a dynamic highway corridor serving the ports of the South coast, notably used for the transport of mining, industrial and agricultural production. In 2023, it achieved 17.5 million transactions (+8.3% compared to 2022), with heavy vehicles accounting for 40% of traffic. The highway also serves the network of the Belo Horizonte agglomeration, the third largest in the country.

In addition to deploying its operational know-how in terms of safety and quality of service, VINCI Highways will carry out an ambitious works program, including widening over 300km of the highway and building over 60km of service roads. The investment plan also includes the construction of wildlife crossings and a reforestation program of nearly 600 hectares.

This operation follows the acquisition in 2023, through the company Entrevias, of a concession for two highway sections totalling 570 km in the state of São Paulo, currently undergoing important duplication and modernization efforts.

VINCI Concessions is thus taking a new step in its development in Brazil, where it now manages eight airports in the states of Bahia, Amazonas, Roraima, Rondônia and Acre, and nearly 1,200 km of highways in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

The VINCI Group is also present in Brazil through its energy branch (VINCI Energies and Cobra IS). It develops several solar farm projects for the production of renewable energy and builds electricity transmission networks.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


