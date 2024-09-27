Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Martela Corporation: Martela weakens its guidance for revenue and profit for 2024

Martela Corporation, inside information, 27.9.2024, at 11:00

The growth in order intake that started towards the end of the second quarter has continued. Martela's key market areas see positive signals and stronger demand. However, the realization of the market recovery will take place slightly slower than previously anticipated, and some customer projects will be postponed until the beginning of next year. As a result, Martela lowers its full-year revenue and profit forecast. Traditionally, due to normal seasonal variation, the Group's net sales and operating result are better in the second half of the year compared to the first half of the year.

New guidance for 2024:

Martela Group's full-year 2024 revenue are anticipated to be approximately at the previous year's level and to reach EUR 91-97 million in 2024 (EUR 94.4 million in 2023). The operating result is estimated to be slightly negative, and the operating loss is estimated to be at the level of EUR 0.0-1.8 million (operating loss in 2023 was EUR 2.4 million).

Previous guidance for 2024:

Martela anticipates its revenue to increase in full-year 2024 compared to previous year and operating result to be positive.

Martela Oyj

Ville Taipale
CEO

Further information:

Ville Taipale, CEO Tel. +358 50 557 2611
Henri Berg, CFO Tel. +358 40 836 5464

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.