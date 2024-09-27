SUPCON Technology Co., Ltd.: SUPCON debuted at KIOGE 2024, further enhancing its localized services

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 25th to 27th, the Kazakhstan International "Oil & Gas" Exhibition and Conference (KIOGE 2024) was successfully held at the Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty. More than 380 companies from 19 countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Germany, and the UK, participated in this event. As one of the largest industry exhibitions for the oil and gas sector in Central Asia and the entire Caspian region, KIOGE, which began in 1993, has become an authoritative platform for many renowned large oil and gas production companies, oil and gas service companies, oil and gas equipment manufacturers, and automation & instrumentation manufacturers to showcase the latest products, technologies, and solutions in Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry, implement "smart" technologies, and digitize oil extraction processes.

This year, many Chinese enterprises participated in KIOGE. SUPCON was invited to the event for the first time, where it comprehensively presented the company's development status. The exhibition highlighted SUPCON's new "1+2+N" Smart Plant Architecture, innovative achievements centered around the "4 Data Platform + 1 AI Engine", and many other digital transformation products & solutions. Moreover, SUPCON emphasized the typical products and industrial applications in the oil and gas industry, attracting considerable attention from numerous visitors.

Customers from well-known institutions such as the National Company "KazMunayGas", CNPC, Chevrolet, and The Astana Times visited the SUPCON booth, deepening their recognition of the SUPCON. They highly praised SUPCON's commitment to the four major goals of "Safety, Quality, Green, and Profit" and its cutting-edge exploration to build core competencies in "AI + Data". They expressed their approval and cooperation intentions for SUPCON's practice of efficiently activating the industrial vitality of Central Asia through the new "5S Store + S2B Platform" one-stop service model, localization services, digital technology, and synergistic efforts with ecosystem partners.

KIOGE 2024 provides a great opportunity to continuously enhance SUPCON's international image, especially its brand awareness in Central Asia, boost market expansion in the region, deepen localized services, and strengthen cooperation and communication with international peers. At the same time, considering the relatively low levels of automation and digitization in Central Asia, SUPCON remains committed to being customer-oriented. By refining product technologies and solutions, "SUPCON's power & Chinese technology" continues to empower the digitalization, intelligentization, and sustainable development of process industries in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.

Central Asia is one of the world's largest oil and gas production and export regions. As a key focus of SUPCON's overseas strategy, SUPCON will continue to increase investment and collaborative efforts in Central Asia. Subsidiaries have been established in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, covering the entire Central Asian region, driving the transformation of the process industries in Central Asia from traditional manufacturing models to highly automated and intelligent systems, and achieving high-quality, sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517397/1727408953331.jpg

