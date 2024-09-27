Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
27 September 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 26 September 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£50.747million
Including current year income and expenses
£51.001million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
267.43p
Including current year income and expenses
268.77p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
267.08p
Including current year income and expenses
268.30p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000