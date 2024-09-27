Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 26 September 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.747million Including current year income and expenses £51.001million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.43p Including current year income and expenses 268.77p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.08p Including current year income and expenses 268.30p

