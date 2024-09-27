Caresyntax, a leader in surgical intelligence and automation, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 German AI Prize. The awards were presented by Volker Wissing, Germany's Federal Minister for Digitalization, at a ceremony held in Berlin on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The German AI Prize, sponsored by Axel Springer/Bild, PWC and DHL, is one of the largest AI awards in Europe and recognizes outstanding achievements in the development and application of artificial intelligence across all industries. The "Applied AI" (User Award) honors companies and entrepreneurs for outstanding achievements in the practical application of AI, which was awarded to Caresyntax.

Now in its sixth year, the award highlights Germany's commitment to advancing AI, accelerating knowledge transfer to industry, and promoting the ethical use of AI technology. The prize is awarded in three categories: the Innovation Award for research institutions, the User Award for applied AI companies, and the AI startup prize for emerging enterprises.

The award was granted following an extensive evaluation of Caresyntax's systems in leading hospitals across Germany and the EU. Currently, the platform supports 30,000 surgical professionals in 3,000 operating rooms globally, assisting in more than 3 million surgeries annually. Caresyntax joins an impressive list of past German AI Award winners, including DeepL, Merantix AG, Aleph Alpha, and Ada Health, further cementing its position as a leader in applied AI.

"This recognition underscores the critical role AI plays in transforming surgical care," said Björn von Siemens, co-founder of Caresyntax. "Our platform addresses the pressing need for data-driven insights in the operating room, where even small improvements can have a profound impact on patient safety and hospital efficiency."

Caresyntax's vendor-neutral surgery platform uses AI to analyze vast amounts of data generated in modern operating rooms, integrating video, audio, images, and other device information to improve patient outcomes, enhance surgical efficiency, and reduce healthcare costs. By enabling better decision-making and resource allocation in the OR, Caresyntax helps hospitals reduce clinical waste, increase the utilization of scarce surgical resources, and significantly lower costs associated with surgical operations.

"The German AI Award validates the progress we've made on our mission to make surgery smarter and safer," von Siemens said. "As we continue to refine our AI capabilities, we're not just improving individual surgeries we're working towards a future where advanced analytics and automation can dramatically enhance the entire surgical ecosystem."

About Caresyntax

Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer, by converging AI-powered software, devices, and clinical services to improve patient outcomes. Our vendor-neutral, precision surgery platform improves patient outcomes by providing data-driven insights to surgeons, hospital administrators, and medical device companies before, during, and after a procedure. Headquartered in San Francisco in the US and in Berlin internationally, Caresyntax software is being used in more than 3,000 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in more than three million procedures per year. Learn more at www.caresyntax.com

