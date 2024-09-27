Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
27.09.2024 13:30 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 26-September-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

491.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue

496.60p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 26-September-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

379.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue

384.81p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 26-September-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

326.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue

326.04p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


