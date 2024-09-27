

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to 1-week highs of 159.02 against the euro and 142.78 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 1-1/2-month low of 163.50 and 146.49, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 191.01 and 168.68 from an early near 2-month low of 195.96 and more than a 3-week low of 172.53, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 3-day highs of 98.28 and 90.06 from an early near 2-month low of 100.72and 92.29, respectively.



The yen jumped to a 4-day high of 105.87 against the Canadian dollar, from more than a 3-week low of 108.56.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 155.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the greenback, 182.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 96.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 102.00 against the loonie.



