Humaneva Group Secures Major US Private Equity Investment to Accelerate Global Clinical Research Market Expansion

WARSAW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Humaneva Inc. has entered into a significant investment agreement with Viking Global Investors, a global investment firm based in the United States ("Viking"). Under this agreement, Viking acquired a minority stake in Humaneva Inc., a spin-off of NEUCA S.A, for $50M. In addition, Viking has been granted a one-year option to invest an additional $50M in Humaneva Inc. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing Humaneva's long-term growth strategy, which combines M&A initiatives, organic market consolidation, and cutting-edge technological integration.

Humaneva CEO - Tomasz Dabrowski

Humaneva Inc., the parent company of Pratia, Kapadi, and Hyggio - leaders in providing integrated clinical trial solutions - aims to accelerate the evolution of its business model. As a prominent player in the European market, the Group is now setting its sights on expanding into the American and APAC regions, both recognized as hubs for advanced clinical trial activities. With over 90 dedicated and integrated Clinical Trial Centers, Humaneva plans to strengthen its proprietary technology offerings, focusing on eSource solutions, data integration, and analytics, with the goal of broadening access to clinical research as a care option worldwide.

"The clinical trials market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by global consolidation and innovative business models. Partnering with Viking is a strategic milestone for us. Viking's unique blend of hedge fund and private equity expertise, coupled with their long-term, value-building perspective, aligns perfectly with Humaneva's vision," said Tomek Dabrowski, CEO of Humaneva Inc. "The United States accounts for nearly 80% of all R&D expenditures in the clinical trials market. Strengthening our presence, especially in the US, will significantly expand our scale and capabilities in the coming years."

Humaneva distinguishes itself through its direct patient access, strong oncology focus, advanced data management capabilities, and proprietary technology that seamlessly integrates clinical trial centers, sponsors, and CROs. This innovative approach enhances project efficiency by streamlining processes, reducing indirect tasks that can impact time, quality, and data consistency. As a result, trial sponsors benefit from reduced costs associated with molecule development, ensuring a faster and more efficient path to market.

Humaneva:

The Humaneva Group is a team of people who passionately integrate the clinical trial industry with modern technologies, prioritising patient care. The Group consists of three interrelated business lines (SMO, CRO, TECH), creating a seamless flow of data between Patients, Investigators and Sponsors.

Pratia, SMO: the largest network of clinical trial centres in Europe and the largest oncology network of this type in the world. Pratia's mission is to expand the Patients' access to innovative treatments. Operations and expertise of our SMO organisation address one of the major challenges in the industry: effectively recruiting the right patient at the right time and place. Kapadi, CRO: organisation focusing on the implementation of biotechnological oncology projects, including research on new gene and cell therapies. Clinical project management within our CRO provides synergies resulting from vertical integration with SMO, bringing benefits in the form of time and money savings for the customer. Hyggio, TECH: comprehensive software for carrying out clinical trials dedicated to centres. The platform combines Data Analytics with its own Data Warehouse, eSource, CTMS and Remote Monitoring systems. The system permeates and harmonises activities at both the CRO and SMO levels, enabling scalable, comprehensive, cost-effective, fast and high-quality data analysis.

NEUCA:

The NEUCA Group has been active in the field of health care for over 30 years, combining in a synergistic way the needs of pharmacists, manufacturers and patients. It is the market leader in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals in Poland. The key partners for NEUCA Group are independent pharmacists whom the Group supports in the day-to-day running of pharmacies by providing tools to build competitiveness and profitability.

The NEUCA Group is dedicated to enhancing patients' health by developing an integrated model of medical care. It is an expert in the segment of clinical trials, becoming one of the leaders in providing patients with access to state-of-the-art medical therapies. Additionally, it is an experienced manufacturer of medicines and pharmacy preparations and invests in health insurance.

Since 2004, NEUCA has been a public company, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, regularly improving its financial performance.

Contact Information

Rafal Jankowski

r.jankowski@lensomai.com

SOURCE: Humaneva Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.