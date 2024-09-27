Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

London, 27 September 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Grand Vision Media Holdings plc

( "GVMH" or the "Company")



Half Year Report

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc announces its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

The CEO's Report

Overview

The first half of 2024 is recovering slower than expected due to weak RMB and the volatile global situation. The economy of Hong Kong was also adversely impacted by the global uncertainty.

However, with the decrease in USA interest rates and China monetary and fiscal policy initiatives to aid the recovery, we are more bullish about the 2nd half of the year.

Summary of Trading Results

Revenue in the period was HKD1,878K [2023: HKD2,272K], which represents a decrease of 17.34%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD2,288K [2023: HKD1,970K]. The Group continued its focus on cost controls whilst exploring alternative revenue streams.

Outlook

We are positive about the overall outlook for 2024 despite a slower first half of the year. Some of the new revenue streams from our opening up of commodity marketing will see positive results in the coming quarter. The overall recovery of the travel market in China and the strengthening RMB will boost the marketing budgets for many of our clients. New partnerships in Europe and South East Asia will also help lessen our dependence on Mainland China market.

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE GROUP")

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six

months of the year; and,

c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to

assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by

any other party or for any other purpose.

The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.

Jonathan Lo

Chief Executive Officer

Date : 27 September 2024

Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Notes GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 6 months Ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH Year End 31 December 2023 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Turnover 1,878 2,272 5,962 Cost of Sales (1,365) (1,547) (4,210) Gross Profit 513 725 1,752 Other Income / Expenditure (1) (12) (7) Administrative expenses (2,503) (2,381) (5,640) Depreciation (293) (292) Operating Loss 2284 (1,960) (3,895) Finance Cost (4) (10) (18) Loss before taxation (2,288) (1,970) (3,913) Tax on ordinary activities - - - Loss after taxation (2,288) (1,970) (3,913) Exchange difference arising on Translation (162) (670) (349) Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period (2,450) (2,640) (4,262) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (2,129) (1,945) (3,793) Non-controlling interests (159) (25) (121) (2,288) (1,970) (3,913) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (2,291) (2,615) (4,121) Non-controlling interests (159) (25) (121) (2,450) (2,640) (4,262) Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$) 5 (0.02) (0.02) (0.04)

Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

GVMH PLC Share Capital Share Premium Group Reorganization Reserve Capital Contribution arising from shareholders loan Exchangeand OtherReserve Non-Controlling Interest Retained Earnings Total Equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 6,895 (473) (87,943) (40,585) Exchange Reserve - - - - (1,066) - - (1,066) Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (25) - (25) Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,945) (1,945) Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 5,829 (498) (89,888) (43,621) Exchange Reserve - - - - (85) - - (85) Lapse of the share option - - - - (975) - 975 - Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (95) - (95) Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,848) (1,848) Balance at 31 December 2023 (audited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 4,769 (593) (90,761) (45,649) Exchange Reserve - - - - 115 - - 115 Lapse of the share option - - - - - - - - Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - (159) - (159) Loss for the period - - - - - - (2,129) (2,129) Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 96,017 44,106 (100,031) 844 4,884 (752) (92,890) (47,822)

Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.

Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.

Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position

Notes GVMH 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2023 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 14 8 20 Right of use assets (IFRS16) 240 815 527 Total Non-Current Asset 254 823 547 Current assets Trade and Other Receivables 1,448 1,119 1399 Deposits and Pre-Payments 167 171 234 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4 136 291 Total Current Assets 1,619 1,426 1,925 Total Assets 1,873 1,249 2,472 Equity and Liabilities Share Capital 6 96,017 96,017 96,017 Share Premium Account 6 44,106 44,106 44,106 Group Re-organization Reserve (100,031) (100,031) (100,031) Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder's Loan 844 844 844 Exchange and Other Reverses 4,884 5,829 4,769 Non-Controlling Interest (752) (498) (593) Accumulated deficit (92,890) (89,888) (90,761) Total Equity (47,822) (43,621) (45,649) Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Convertible Bonds 5,563 5,611 5,601 Shareholders loans 967 9,725 974 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,530 15,336 6,575 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 15,420 14,190 14,699 Amount Due to Directors 6,069 3,787 4,926 Lease Liability 244 820 533 Deposits Received 45 - 1 Shareholder loan 21,387 11,737 21,387 Total Current Liability 43,165 30,534 41,546 Total Liabilities 49,695 45,870 48,121 Total Equity and Liabilities 1,873 2,249 2,472

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement

GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 6 Months Ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH For the year ended 31 December 2023 (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss (2,288) (1,970) (3,913) Add: Depreciation 293 292 585 Add: Finance Cost 4 10 17 Changes in working capital (1,991) (1,668) (3,311) Increase in receivables (49) (141) (421) (Increase) / Decrease in deposits and prepayments 67 45 (18) Increase in payables 721 1,473 1,982 Increase / (Decrease) in deposit received 44 (79) (78) Net cash flow used in operating activities (1,208) (370) (1,846) Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment - - (17) Net cash outflow from investing activities - - (17) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of lease liabilities (289) (294) (589) Increase in an amount due to directors 1,143 274 1,413 (Repayment of) / Proceeds from Shareholder loans (48) 1,334 2,223 Net cash generated from financing activities 806 1,314 3,047 Net cash outflow for the period (402) 944 1,184 Opening Cash and cash equivalents 291 258 258 Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes 115 (1,066) (1,151) Closing Cash and cash equivalents 4 136 291

Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

1. General Information

GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ('the Company') is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2. Basis of Preparation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 27 September 2024.

The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.

The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2023 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2023 are extracts from the 2023 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2023 accounts was not qualified.

The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 and post reverse.

Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements

There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.

3. Segmental Reporting

In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.

4. Company Result for the period

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.

The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was HK$607k (2023:

loss of HK$412k, year ended 31 December 2023: HK$445k). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:

Company GVMH 30 June 2024 Company GVMH 30 June 2023 Company GVMH 31 December 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Employment expenses 297 289 583 Legal and professional fees 310 117 420 Other expenses - 6 (558) Total 607 412 445

5. Earnings per Share

Earnings per share data is based on the Company result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:

GVMH 30 June 2024 (unaudited) GVMH 30 June 2023 (unaudited) GVMH 31 December 2023 (audited) HK$ HK$ HK$ Loss after tax (2,288,000) (1,970,000) (3,913,000) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 96,287,079 96,287,079 96,287,079 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.02) (0.04)

Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period.

6. Share Capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.

Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinaryshares of 10p each Number of shares Share Capital Share Capital Share Premium Share Premium £ HK$ £ HK$ Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 31 December 2023 (audited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565 Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 96,287,079 9,628,708 96,017,186 4,422,954 44,105,565

7. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2024

There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.

8. Reports

This interim condensed financial statements will be available shortly on the Company website at www.gvmh.co.uk

For more information contact: