Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc - Half-year Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
London, 27 September 2022
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Half Year Report
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc announces its half year report for the six months ended 30 June 2024.
The CEO's Report
Overview
The first half of 2024 is recovering slower than expected due to weak RMB and the volatile global situation. The economy of Hong Kong was also adversely impacted by the global uncertainty.
However, with the decrease in USA interest rates and China monetary and fiscal policy initiatives to aid the recovery, we are more bullish about the 2nd half of the year.
Summary of Trading Results
Revenue in the period was HKD1,878K [2023: HKD2,272K], which represents a decrease of 17.34%. The Group had a loss after tax of HKD2,288K [2023: HKD1,970K]. The Group continued its focus on cost controls whilst exploring alternative revenue streams.
Outlook
We are positive about the overall outlook for 2024 despite a slower first half of the year. Some of the new revenue streams from our opening up of commodity marketing will see positive results in the coming quarter. The overall recovery of the travel market in China and the strengthening RMB will boost the marketing budgets for many of our clients. New partnerships in Europe and South East Asia will also help lessen our dependence on Mainland China market.
GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ("THE GROUP")
Responsibility Statement
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';
b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six
months of the year; and,
c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).
Cautionary statement
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to
assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by
any other party or for any other purpose.
The condensed accounts have not been reviewed by the auditors.
Jonathan Lo
Chief Executive Officer
Date : 27 September 2024
Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
Notes
GVMH
6 months Ended
30 June
2024
(unaudited)
GVMH
6 months Ended
30 June
2023
(unaudited)
GVMH
Year End
31 December
2023
(audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Turnover
1,878
2,272
5,962
Cost of Sales
(1,365)
(1,547)
(4,210)
Gross Profit
513
725
1,752
Other Income / Expenditure
(1)
(12)
(7)
Administrative expenses
(2,503)
(2,381)
(5,640)
Depreciation
(293)
(292)
Operating Loss
2284
(1,960)
(3,895)
Finance Cost
(4)
(10)
(18)
Loss before taxation
(2,288)
(1,970)
(3,913)
Tax on ordinary activities
-
-
-
Loss after taxation
(2,288)
(1,970)
(3,913)
Exchange difference arising on Translation
(162)
(670)
(349)
Loss and total comprehensive loss for the period
(2,450)
(2,640)
(4,262)
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(2,129)
(1,945)
(3,793)
Non-controlling interests
(159)
(25)
(121)
(2,288)
(1,970)
(3,913)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(2,291)
(2,615)
(4,121)
Non-controlling interests
(159)
(25)
(121)
(2,450)
(2,640)
(4,262)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK$)
5
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.04)
Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
GVMH PLC
Share Capital
Share Premium
Group Reorganization Reserve
Capital Contribution arising from shareholders loan
Exchangeand OtherReserve
Non-Controlling Interest
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited)
96,017
44,106
(100,031)
844
6,895
(473)
(87,943)
(40,585)
Exchange Reserve
-
-
-
-
(1,066)
-
-
(1,066)
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
(25)
-
(25)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,945)
(1,945)
Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
96,017
44,106
(100,031)
844
5,829
(498)
(89,888)
(43,621)
Exchange Reserve
-
-
-
-
(85)
-
-
(85)
Lapse of the share option
-
-
-
-
(975)
-
975
-
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
(95)
-
(95)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,848)
(1,848)
Balance at 31 December 2023 (audited)
96,017
44,106
(100,031)
844
4,769
(593)
(90,761)
(45,649)
Exchange Reserve
-
-
-
-
115
-
-
115
Lapse of the share option
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
(159)
-
(159)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,129)
(2,129)
Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited)
96,017
44,106
(100,031)
844
4,884
(752)
(92,890)
(47,822)
Share capital is the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.
The share premium has arisen on the issue of shares at a premium to their nominal value.
Retained losses represent the cumulative loss of the Company attributable to equity shareholders.
Interim Condensed Statement of the Financial Position
Notes
GVMH
30 June
2024
(unaudited)
GVMH
30 June
2023
(unaudited)
GVMH
31 December 2023
(audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
14
8
20
Right of use assets (IFRS16)
240
815
527
Total Non-Current Asset
254
823
547
Current assets
Trade and Other Receivables
1,448
1,119
1399
Deposits and Pre-Payments
167
171
234
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4
136
291
Total Current Assets
1,619
1,426
1,925
Total Assets
1,873
1,249
2,472
Equity and Liabilities
Share Capital
6
96,017
96,017
96,017
Share Premium Account
6
44,106
|
44,106
44,106
Group Re-organization Reserve
(100,031)
(100,031)
(100,031)
Capital Contribution arising from Shareholder's Loan
844
844
844
Exchange and Other Reverses
4,884
5,829
4,769
Non-Controlling Interest
(752)
(498)
(593)
Accumulated deficit
(92,890)
(89,888)
(90,761)
Total Equity
(47,822)
(43,621)
(45,649)
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Convertible Bonds
5,563
5,611
5,601
Shareholders loans
967
9,725
974
Total Non-Current Liabilities
6,530
15,336
6,575
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
15,420
14,190
14,699
Amount Due to Directors
6,069
3,787
4,926
Lease Liability
244
820
533
Deposits Received
45
-
1
Shareholder loan
21,387
11,737
21,387
Total Current Liability
43,165
30,534
41,546
Total Liabilities
49,695
45,870
48,121
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,873
2,249
2,472
Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement
GVMH
6 Months Ended 30 June 2024
(unaudited)
GVMH
6 Months Ended 30 June 2023
(unaudited)
GVMH
For the year ended 31 December 2023
(audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating loss
(2,288)
(1,970)
(3,913)
Add: Depreciation
293
292
585
Add: Finance Cost
4
10
17
Changes in working capital
(1,991)
(1,668)
(3,311)
Increase in receivables
(49)
(141)
(421)
(Increase) / Decrease in deposits and prepayments
67
45
(18)
Increase in payables
721
1,473
1,982
Increase / (Decrease) in deposit received
44
(79)
(78)
Net cash flow used in operating activities
(1,208)
(370)
(1,846)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment
-
-
(17)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
-
-
(17)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of lease liabilities
(289)
(294)
(589)
Increase in an amount due to directors
1,143
274
1,413
(Repayment of) / Proceeds from Shareholder loans
(48)
1,334
2,223
Net cash generated from financing activities
806
1,314
3,047
Net cash outflow for the period
(402)
944
1,184
Opening Cash and cash equivalents
291
258
258
Effect on Foreign exchange rate changes
115
(1,066)
(1,151)
Closing Cash and cash equivalents
4
136
291
Notes to the Interim Condensed Financial Statements
1. General Information
GRAND VISION MEDIA HOLDINGS PLC ('the Company') is a media company incorporated in the United Kingdom. Details of the registered office, the officers and advisers to the Company are presented on the Directors and Advisers page at the end of this report. The information within these interim condensed financial statements and accompanying notes must be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements that have been prepared for the year ended 31 December 2023.
2. Basis of Preparation
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 were approved by the board and authorised for issue on 27 September 2024.
The basis of preparation and accounting policies set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 have been applied in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the EU that are expected to be applicable to the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2024 and on the basis of the accounting policies expected to be used in those financial statements.
The figures for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and 30 June 2023 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2023 are extracts from the 2023 audited accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2023 accounts was not qualified.
The assets and liabilities of the legal subsidiary, GVC Holdings Limited are recognized and measured in the Group financial statements at the pre-combination carrying amounts, without restatement of fair value. The retained earnings and other equity balances recognized in the Group financial statements reflect the retained earnings and other equity balances of Grand Vision Media Holdings plc immediately before the reverse and the results of the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 and post reverse.
Standards and Interpretations adopted with no material effect on financial statements
There are no other IFRS or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have material impact on the Group.
3. Segmental Reporting
In the opinion of the Directors, the Company has one class of business, being that of out of home media and marketing and operates in the Peoples Republic of China/Hong Kong.
4. Company Result for the period
The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the parent Company income statement account.
The operating loss of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was HK$607k (2023:
loss of HK$412k, year ended 31 December 2023: HK$445k). The current period operating loss incorporated the following main items:
Company
GVMH
30 June 2024
Company
GVMH
30 June 2023
Company
GVMH
31 December 2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Employment expenses
297
289
583
Legal and professional fees
310
117
420
Other expenses
-
6
(558)
Total
607
412
445
5. Earnings per Share
Earnings per share data is based on the Company result for the six months and the weighted average number of shares in issue.
Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period:
GVMH
30 June 2024
(unaudited)
GVMH
30 June 2023
(unaudited)
GVMH
31 December
2023
(audited)
HK$
HK$
HK$
Loss after tax
(2,288,000)
(1,970,000)
(3,913,000)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
96,287,079
96,287,079
96,287,079
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.04)
Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same, since where a loss is incurred the effect of outstanding share options and warrants is considered anti-dilutive and is ignored for the purpose of the loss per share calculation. There were no potential dilutive shares in issue during the period.
6. Share Capital
Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issuance of new ordinary shares are deducted against share capital.
Allotted, called up and fully paid ordinaryshares of 10p each
Number of shares
Share Capital
Share
Capital
Share
Premium
|
Share Premium
£
HK$
£
HK$
Balance at 31 December 2022 (audited)
96,287,079
9,628,708
96,017,186
4,422,954
44,105,565
Balance at 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
96,287,079
9,628,708
96,017,186
4,422,954
44,105,565
Balance at 31 December 2023 (audited)
96,287,079
9,628,708
96,017,186
4,422,954
44,105,565
Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited)
96,287,079
9,628,708
96,017,186
4,422,954
44,105,565
7. Events Subsequent to 30 June 2024
There were no events subsequent to the balance sheet date.
8. Reports
This interim condensed financial statements will be available shortly on the Company website at www.gvmh.co.uk
