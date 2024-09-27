Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
TGS ASA is assigned Ba3 rating from Moody's

OSLO, Norway (27 September 2024) - TGS ASA, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence is assigned Ba3 rating with a stable outlook from Moody's.

The USD 450 million backed senior secured notes (originally issued by Petroleum Geo-Services AS, a fully owned subsidiary of TGS) are upgraded two notches from B2 to Ba3 with a stable outlook.

Moody's press release announcing the rating action is available on their home page https://www.moodys.com/.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


