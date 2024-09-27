

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the fourth straight month in August, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Producer prices posted a monthly increase of 0.7 percent after a 1.3 percent gain in July, which was the biggest rise in nine months.



The overall upward trend was mainly driven by a 3.2 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for capital goods grew only 0.1 percent, while those for consumer goods remained flat.



Prices in the domestic market were down 1.2 percent, while those in the foreign market decreased by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 0.8 percent after a 1.1 percent decline in the previous month. Prices have been falling since April last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News