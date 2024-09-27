Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 14:22 Uhr
Admission to trading of additional AS Hestio bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on September 27, 2024, additional
777 123 AS Hestio bonds with total nominal value EUR 7771.23 are going to be
admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed 103 616
447 AS Hestio bonds as of September 30, 2024: 

Issuer's full name    AS Hestio                       
Issuer's short name   HEST                          
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802650                      
Securities maturity   01.09.2027                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 0.01                        
 security                                    
Number of listed     104 393 570                      
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 1 043 935.70                    
Annual coupon rate    4.50%                         
Coupon payments     Four times per year on every March 31, June 30,    
             September 30, December 31               
Orderbook short name   HEST045027FA                      

Additional bonds are issued and admitted to trading in accordance with AS
Hestio Terms of Issue. Terms of Issue and Company Description is available
here. 

The Certified Adviser of AS Hestio is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
