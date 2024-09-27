Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2024

27thSeptember 2024

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2024

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2024. Operational costs for the period amounted to £49k compared to £47k for the 6 months to June 2023.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

The Company is still well placed to take advantage of any opportunities as they arise through 2024 onwards and will continue to look for further fund raising opportunities and investments.

27thSeptember 2024

Simon Grant Rennick

Chairman

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2024

6 months ended

30 June 2024 6 months ended

30 June 2023 Year ended

31 December

2023 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - - Cost of services - - - Gross Profit - - - Other Income - - - Administrative Expenses (49) (47) (88) Finance Costs (5) (5) (11) Loss Before Taxation (54) (53) (99) Taxation - - - Other Comprehensive Loss - - - Loss for the period (54) (53) (99) - Earning / (Loss) per share Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.02)p (0.02)p (0.04)p

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2024

30 June

2024 30 June

2023 31 December

2023 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - - Goodwill - - - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1 3 3 Current assets Other receivables and prepayments 11 8 11 Cash and cash equivalents 2 1 2 Other debtors and receivables - - - Total Assets 14 12 16 Current Liabilities Other payables 66 67 199 Creditors: falling due after more than one year Amounts due to directors 124 100 112 Amounts due to a related company 179 100 137 Other payables 130 130 - Total Liabilities 499 397 448 Net Assets (485) (385) (432) Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 645 645 645 Reserves (1130) (1030) (1077) Total Equity (485) (385) (432)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2024

6 months ended 30 June 2024 6 months ended 30 June 2023 Year ended

31 December

2023 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Loss before income tax (54) (53) (99) Adjustment: Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets 2 1 1 Interest expenses 5 5 11 Gain on financial assets - - - Non cash transactions written off - - - Operating loss before working capital changes (47) (47) (87) Changes in working capital: Other receivables and prepayments - (3) - Other payables (5) 13 4 Amounts due to directors - - - Amounts due to shareholders - - - Net cash used in operating activities 52 (37) (83) Cash flows from investing activities Other loan repayments - - - Increase in loans receivable - - - Increase in loans from related parties 40 12 59 Increase in directors' loan 12 22 24 Interest received - - - Net cash from investing activities 52 36 83 Increase in cash and cash equivalents - (1) - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2 2 2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2 1 2 Cash at Bank C/F 2 1 2

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £54,000 (2023: loss £53,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2023: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

