

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced updated results from the investigational Phase 1b RedirecTT-1 study evaluating the bispecific antibody combination of TALVEY, and TECVAYLI, showing high response rates and durable responses, with a consistent safety profile to each monotherapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who were triple-class exposed, including those with extramedullary disease.



Jordan Schecter, Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Innovative Medicine at Johnson & Johnson, said: 'We continue to research this innovative combination, as this study demonstrates both the efficacy and manageable safety profile of this combination, particularly in hard-to-treat patients such as those with EMD, as well as the combinability of TALVEY with other effective therapies.'



