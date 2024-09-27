Cologne-headquarterered Strong Energy's new all-in-one battery storage system ALFRED 10 comes in different versions with a nominal capacity between 12 kWh and 24 kWh. From ESS News Strong Energy has announced that it will start selling its all-in-one battery storage system Alfred in Germany in October. The Cologne-based company, which is owned by China's Skywoth, already presented the product at Intersolar in Munich and now also at the IFA show in Berlin. Strong Energy's new lithium iron phosphate battery storage system comes with a nominal capacity between 12 kWh and 24 kWh, depending on whether ...

