Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Jetzt ist die Zeit, um in unterbewertete Goldaktien mit MEGA-Hebel zu investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
27.09.24
15:55 Uhr
19,265 Euro
-0,090
-0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,22019,27015:56
19,23019,26515:55
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2024 15:46 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New market access added on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB, the Exchange Member on Fixed Income, has requested a new fixed
income derivatives market segment (STO FN Interest Rate Derivatives) on First
North Stockholm for electronic trading of Interest Rate Swaps and Forward Rate
Agreements. Market access will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 27th
of September, 2024. 

Member: Swedbank AB

GENIUM INET ID: ST SWB

Valid in Genium INET system as of: 27th of September, 2024

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica
Nordberg on telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or via email
fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1248541
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.