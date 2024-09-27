NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New market access added on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB, the Exchange Member on Fixed Income, has requested a new fixed income derivatives market segment (STO FN Interest Rate Derivatives) on First North Stockholm for electronic trading of Interest Rate Swaps and Forward Rate Agreements. Market access will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 27th of September, 2024. Member: Swedbank AB GENIUM INET ID: ST SWB Valid in Genium INET system as of: 27th of September, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg on telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or via email fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1248541