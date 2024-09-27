Anzeige
Freitag, 27.09.2024
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
Anti-Drone Market worth $7.05 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-drone market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing government spending on counter-drone technologies, rising incidence of critical infrastructure security breaches by unauthorized drones, and surge in adoption of aerial remote sensing technologies to safeguard critical infrastructure are attributed to the demand for anti-drone.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177013645

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-Drone Market"
178 - Tables
61 - Figures
253 - Pages

Anti-Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$ 2.16 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$ 7.05 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.7%

Market Size Available for

2020-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By System Type, Application, Platform type, Vertical, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Vulnerability to hacking

Key Market Opportunities

Emphasis on improving unmanned aircraft systems technology

Key Market Drivers

Growing number of illicit activities


By System Type: Hybrid systems to account for the larger market share in the forecasted year.

The hybrid segment accounted for the largest share of the anti-drone market in 2029. The trends of integrating multiple anti-drone technologies are rising since they are most effective in detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drone threats. These systems merge electronic, kinetic, and lasers, providing a comprehensive defense solution against UAVs. Hybrid systems use electronic, kinetic, and laser-based countermeasures to offer optimum protection against drones. These systems are designed to detect, track, identify, categorize, and mitigate drones at operational wide ranges ranging from a few km up to tens of km.

By Platform: The ground-based segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast year.

The ground-based segment will hold a major share of the anti-drone market in 2029. Many ground-based anti-drone systems use several electronic technologies, such as radar, IR sensors, acoustic systems, and RF & GNSS jammers. MESA radar solutions are used mostly for counter-UAS purposes, protecting critical infrastructure, military camps, and other security-sensitive sites from unauthorized drones. One such solution is EchoGuard, a ground-based airspace management solution that contains a software-defined 3D radar that can be specific to the site. This system can identify single or multiple off-chance drones, including swarms in unauthorized areas. They provide accurate and sustained airspace surveillance for the field of view (FOV) they are configured, and both human and AI-monitored visual checks. The system can be easily transported and integrated directly with the command-and-control centers or another identification sensor for portable use, and multiple units of the system can be combined to cover vast areas or lengths of borders. Major providers of ground-based counter-drone systems include companies like EchoDyne Corporation, DeTect, Meteksan Defense, and WhiteFox Defense. Acoustics-based Discovair G2 utilizes patented microphone arrays. With 128 interconnected microphone elements, the Discovair sensor units can establish azimuth and elevation to the target in real-time using advanced digital signal processing.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=177013645

By Region: Americas are expected to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market during the forecast period.

Americas is expected to capture the largest share in the anti-drone industry during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to protecting crucial infrastructure in the region. Governments, particularly in the US, invest in anti-drone systems for military bases, borders, and critical infrastructure. For Instance, in April 2023, RTX secured a USD 237 million contract from the US Army to provide Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote effectors. These systems are designed to detect and neutralize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The contract includes stationary and mobile systems and a specified quantity of effectors, all aimed at enhancing the Army's operations within the US Central Command region.

Key Players-

The key companies offering anti-drone companies include RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=177013645

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Drone Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Trends by Sensor Type, Platform (VTOL Type, Fixed Wing Type, Hybrid Type), Application (Navigation, Collision Detection & Avoidance, Data Acquisition, Motion Detection, Power Monitoring), End Users and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Smart Agriculture Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Agriculture Type, Farm Size (Large, Medium, Small), Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring) and Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anti-drone-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/anti-drone.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-drone-market-worth-7-05-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302260893.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
