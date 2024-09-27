AMD Drugs Market to Hit USD 17.37 Billion by 2029 with 10.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs market is set to grow from USD 10.46 billion in 2024 to USD 17.37 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 10.7%. This growth is driven by rising AMD prevalence linked to lifestyle changes, increased R&D investment leading to more drug approvals, and improved reimbursement policies. The market is particularly expanding in developing countries and is witnessing a shift towards innovative therapies like gene therapy. However, challenges like high treatment costs and the off-label use of drugs such as Avastin hinder market potential. Notably, Eylea remains the leading product, while dry AMD therapies are expected to grow rapidly due to escalating cases among the aging population. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with significant annual AMD case increases. Key players include Regeneron, Bayer, and Novartis, among others, with recent developments indicating a strong focus on new therapeutic solutions.

Based on molecules, the global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) drugs market has been segmented into Ranibizumab, Aflibercept, Faricimab, Pegcetacoplan, and other molecules including conbercept, brolucizumab, avacincaptad pegol, and bevacizumab-gamma among others. In 2023, aflibercept held the largest share of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) drugs market by molecule. This large share of the molecule can be attributed to the high adoption of this molecule for the treatment of the wet or neovascular form of AMD. This adoption is due to the high affinity of the molecule for VEGF proteins preventing activation of native VEGF receptors and reducing angiogenesis and vascular permeability. Moreover, the efficacy of the molecule is supported by various research studies comparing the effectiveness of this molecule to other molecules used for AMD treatment. Additionally, the ongoing development of novel drug delivery methods and biosimilars for this molecule further supports the growth of the market of this molecule.

Based on the type of AMD, the global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) drugs market has been segmented into wet AMD and dry AMD. In 2023, the wet AMD disease segment accounted for the largest share of the AMD market by type of AMD. The large share of wet AMD can be attributed to the rising prevalence of this disease affecting more than 20 million individuals globally. Reports from leading pharmaceutical companies highlight that more than 200,000 cases of wet AMD are reported in the US every year. This increase in wet AMD cases is attributed to the rising geriatric population with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating a 2x increase in the number of individuals over 60 years of age by 2050. This market is also supported by new entrants targeting patients earlier in the disease cascade, with new drugs such as new entrants targeting patients earlier in the disease cascade with new drugs such as OPT-302 and KSI-301 being developed for the treatment of this disease.

Based on end users, the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty centers, and long-term care facilities. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the AMD drugs market by end user in 2023. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of AMD cases and the ability of hospitals to provide advanced healthcare infrastructure and specialized treatment capabilities that aid in the treatment of patients with AMD. Furthermore, hospitals also support research that facilitates the development of better treatment for various diseases including AMD. Hospitals collaborate with pharmaceutical companies to ensure the optimal availability of AMD drugs for patients while providing comprehensive care, including diagnostics, treatment administration, and patient monitoring to enhance treatment outcome for the patients.

The key regional markets for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing AMD cases in the region with reports from major pharmaceutical companies highlighting the occurrence of more than 200,000 new cases of AMD every year in the US. A rise in obesity, smoking, and poor diet in this region further contributes to the increase in the number of AMD cases. Additionally, an increase in the number of approvals for AMD drugs in the region further supports the market growth. Advanced healthcare infrastructure in these regions, including access to specialists and diagnostic tools, supports early detection and treatment.

The prominent players in the global Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) market are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (US), Coherus BioSciences (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Biogen (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (Germany), Formycon AG (Germany), Biocon. (India), Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Chengdu Kanghong Biotech Company (China) and Sandoz Group AG (Switzerland). The market also includes players, such as Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (US), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), Opthea Limited (Australia), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (US), Innovent (China), Bio-Thera Solution (China), Alvotech (Iceland), Alteogen Inc. (South Korea), Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (China), Amgen Inc. (US), Ocumension Therapeutics. (China), and Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), that have drug candidates in phase 3 clinical trials.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US):

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of therapeutic drugs such as Eylea and Eylea HD (high dose) in the US for the treatment of various retinal disorders including wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wAMD). Eylea is one of the most adopted therapeutic drugs for the treatment of wet AMD across the globe. The company has partnered with major pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer AG to manufacture and distribute the drugs outside the US. Regeneron has operations in over 12 countries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, and conducts clinical trials in more than 60 countries. In 2023, the company allocated USD 96.2 million to improve Eylea HD, a higher hose of its already successful AMD drug Eylea. This drug allows patients to obtain similar therapeutic results with less number of injections reducing the treatment burden on the patients. The company has also developed innovative technologies like TRAPS and VelociSuite, which are used for the development of bispecific antibodies, essential for the development of next-generation ophthalmic drugs.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland):

Roche is a major pharmaceutical company that offers three FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of wet AMD among other retinal diseases: Lucentis, Vabysmo, and Susvimo, the company also provides Avastin (Bevacizumab) which is widely used as an off-label drug for the treatment of wet AMD owing to its affordability. In 2023, the company invested approximately 22% (USD 14.7 billion) of its annual revenue in R&D for the development of new drugs and exploring advanced research methods, including computational biology. The company has received marketing approvals for its AMD drugs in many countries, with recent expansions into markets like India. Roche's Genentech Ophthalmology Co-pay Program helps cover drug and administration costs making treatments more affordable. The company has operations in over 95 countries and offers a wide range of therapeutic products for a variety of diseases and disorders.

Novartis AG (Switzerland):

Novartis AG is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development and distribution of innovative medicines across key therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, and oncology. In 2023, Novartis became a pure-play innovative medicines company by spinning off its Sandoz generic and biosimilar business unit. The company strongly focuses on ophthalmology, and markets FDA-approved drugs like Lucentis and Beovu (brolucizumab) for treating wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) across the globe. Novartis is also conducting phase 3 clinical trials for Beovu to expand its use for diabetic retinopathy, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and expanding treatment options. The company operates in over 130 countries and uses contract structures such as pay-over-time and outcome-based agreements to make its products more affordable and accessible to patients.

