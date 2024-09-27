Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.5 Million Bridge Financing for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS).

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of safety syringe products in the United States. The company provides safety syringe products comprising Securgard, Sologard, and Sharps Provensa that are ultra-low waste syringes for passive, and safety and reuse prevention features, as well as develops prefillable syringe systems. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

For more information, please visit: https://sharpstechnology.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

