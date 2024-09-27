Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Gold – der nächste große Gewinner? Warum Analysten diese Aktie im Blick haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DE6A | ISIN: US82003F1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.09.24
16:31 Uhr
0,162 US-Dollar
+0,003
+1,89 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2024 17:26 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.5 Million Bridge Financing for Sharps Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.5 Million Bridge Financing for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS).

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of safety syringe products in the United States. The company provides safety syringe products comprising Securgard, Sologard, and Sharps Provensa that are ultra-low waste syringes for passive, and safety and reuse prevention features, as well as develops prefillable syringe systems. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

For more information, please visit: https://sharpstechnology.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.