DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Sep-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 27 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 76,228 Highest price paid per share: 123.50p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.1595p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,501,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,501,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.1595p 76,228

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1759 122.50 09:25:25 00071546504TRLO0 XLON 6298 122.50 09:25:25 00071546505TRLO0 XLON 6247 122.50 09:25:25 00071546506TRLO0 XLON 1340 122.00 09:26:32 00071546531TRLO0 XLON 3819 122.00 09:26:32 00071546532TRLO0 XLON 1607 122.00 09:26:34 00071546533TRLO0 XLON 906 122.00 09:27:28 00071546557TRLO0 XLON 94 122.00 09:27:28 00071546558TRLO0 XLON 7325 123.50 11:43:30 00071549902TRLO0 XLON 7260 123.50 11:43:30 00071549903TRLO0 XLON 6289 123.50 11:43:30 00071549904TRLO0 XLON 2770 123.50 11:43:30 00071549905TRLO0 XLON 388 123.50 11:43:30 00071549906TRLO0 XLON 388 123.50 11:43:30 00071549907TRLO0 XLON 3138 123.50 11:43:30 00071549908TRLO0 XLON 7181 123.50 11:43:30 00071549909TRLO0 XLON 7442 123.50 11:43:30 00071549910TRLO0 XLON 2928 123.50 12:13:15 00071550925TRLO0 XLON 6881 123.50 12:13:15 00071550926TRLO0 XLON 1565 123.50 12:13:15 00071550927TRLO0 XLON 603 123.50 12:13:15 00071550928TRLO0 XLON

