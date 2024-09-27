Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Sep-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
27 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               27 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      76,228 
Highest price paid per share:         123.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          122.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.1595p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,501,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,501,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      123.1595p                    76,228

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1759               122.50      09:25:25          00071546504TRLO0      XLON 
6298               122.50      09:25:25          00071546505TRLO0      XLON 
6247               122.50      09:25:25          00071546506TRLO0      XLON 
1340               122.00      09:26:32          00071546531TRLO0      XLON 
3819               122.00      09:26:32          00071546532TRLO0      XLON 
1607               122.00      09:26:34          00071546533TRLO0      XLON 
906                122.00      09:27:28          00071546557TRLO0      XLON 
94                122.00      09:27:28          00071546558TRLO0      XLON 
7325               123.50      11:43:30          00071549902TRLO0      XLON 
7260               123.50      11:43:30          00071549903TRLO0      XLON 
6289               123.50      11:43:30          00071549904TRLO0      XLON 
2770               123.50      11:43:30          00071549905TRLO0      XLON 
388                123.50      11:43:30          00071549906TRLO0      XLON 
388                123.50      11:43:30          00071549907TRLO0      XLON 
3138               123.50      11:43:30          00071549908TRLO0      XLON 
7181               123.50      11:43:30          00071549909TRLO0      XLON 
7442               123.50      11:43:30          00071549910TRLO0      XLON 
2928               123.50      12:13:15          00071550925TRLO0      XLON 
6881               123.50      12:13:15          00071550926TRLO0      XLON 
1565               123.50      12:13:15          00071550927TRLO0      XLON 
603                123.50      12:13:15          00071550928TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  349702 
EQS News ID:  1997761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997761&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
