Freitag, 27.09.2024
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
27.09.24
15:29 Uhr
3,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 18:48 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2024

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 15,938 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 265.314 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 47,885,320 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 286,478,505 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cavendish Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Andrew Worne

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
