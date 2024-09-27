Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.09.2024 19:06 Uhr
Bybit Receives Full License in Kazakhstan

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce that it has been granted a full license by the Astana Financial Service Authority (AFSA). This significant milestone enables Bybit to operate as a fully authorized market institution in Kazakhstan, marking another step in the company's global expansion.

Under full authorization from AFSA, Bybit Kazakhstan will offer a comprehensive range of services, including operating a digital asset trading facility, providing custody, dealing in investments as both an agent and principal, and managing investments. Bybit's new licensing opens many opportunities for users in Kazakhstan and the broader Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

"Kazakhstan has become a key player in the global crypto ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be expanding our services in such a dynamic market," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "With this full license, we are committed to bringing our cutting-edge technology, security, and transparency to crypto traders in Kazakhstan, ensuring they can access the best possible tools and services to thrive in this fast-growing industry."

With this license, Bybit Kazakhstan will now offer various products, including spot and derivatives trading, margin trading, and crypto loans. The Bybit Kazakhstan website, under the domain "bybit.kz," is scheduled to launch in mid-October 2024. The expansion into Kazakhstan aligns with Bybit's mission to provide reliable and transparent services, catering to the unique needs of crypto traders and investors in the region.

This new chapter for Bybit in Kazakhstan solidifies the company's commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the global cryptocurrency landscape. With a fully regulated platform, Bybit is poised to deliver enhanced services that meet the highest standards of compliance and security. Bybit looks forward to building strong relationships with traders in Kazakhstan and across the CIS region, empowering them to navigate the dynamic world of digital assets with confidence.

Bybit Receives Full License in Kazakhstan

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517848/Bybit_Receives_Full_License_Kazakhstan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-receives-full-license-in-kazakhstan-302261307.html

